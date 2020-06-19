PhosAgro CEO Takes Part in Opening Ceremony of International Competition on the Rational Use of Natural Resources

MOSCOW, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrey Guryev, the CEO of PhosAgro and President of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association, took part in the 16th International Forum–Competition for Students and Young Scientists on topical issues related to the rational use of natural resources.

The competition was organised by the St Petersburg Mining University and the International Competence Centre for Mining Engineering under the auspices of UNESCO. PhosAgro is an official partner of the competition, which will host more than 1,000 speakers and experts from 49 countries.

In addition to Mr Guryev, the participants were addressed by Valery Falkov, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education; Kirill Molodtsov, aide to the Chief of Staff of the President of the Russian Federation; Peggy Oti-Boateng, Director of the Division of Science Policy and Capacity-Building at UNESCO; Alexander Yakovenko, member of the Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Charles Hendry, President of the Governing Council of the Russo–British Chamber of Commerce; and representatives of leading specialised universities from all around the world.

In his opening remarks, Vladimir Litvinenko, Rector of the Mining University, announced that participants' research would be presented in 17 thematic sections, and that each section would include more than 50 speakers from countries all over the world. Their work will be evaluated by leading international experts.

"This forum–competition is an opportunity for more active integration among the academic community, for scientists studying problems related to the rational use of natural resources to interact with one another. I am firmly convinced that young researchers, young specialists and scientists are [the basis of] a promising future for our sector, and they are already making important scientific contributions to its development," said Mr Litvinenko.

Science and Higher Education Minister Falkov also welcomed participants and organisers. "The topic of the rational use of natural resources is one of the most important issues on the current global environmental and economic agenda. Only deliberate and rational developments and safe and efficient mining and use of minerals will ensure a balance between human interests and nature. Science has a key role to play in the search for approaches to the rational use of natural resources. I hope the forum provides an opportunity for interesting and intense work, promising new professional contacts, innovative projects and success in implementing them," said Minister Falkov.

According to Mr Molodtsov, an aide to the Chief of Staff of the President of the Russian Federation, the geological industry is the basis of any country's economy, ensuring mineral, raw materials, energy and economic security.

"This competition, which has already established itself as a scientific and practical platform for the development of new approaches to science, is a major event. In this sense, the Mining University hosting it and our colleagues taking part will set the tone for the development of the geological and other sectors of our economy," said Mr Molodtsov.

According to Ms Oti-Boateng, Director of the Division of Science Policy and Capacity-Building at UNESCO, the organisers of the forum took on an important mission: to bring together people from all over the world to interact with one another and to solve global problems as a unified whole.

"The whole world is looking at you, young researchers, and our future depends on you. It's up to you to discover new breakthroughs for the benefit of sustainable development," said Ms Oti-Boateng in encouraging those taking part in the competition.

Mr Yakovenko, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted the high level of interest in the forum not only in Russia but also abroad.

"I completely agree with the representative of UNESCO: this forum will provide a further impetus to international cooperation, as well as an additional opportunity for young researchers to make a name for themselves. For our part, with the permission of Vladimir Litvinenko, we will publish the results of the best research and share them with the ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Moscow. This will enable mining specialists all around the world to become familiar with the results of the work of the competition winners," said Mr Yakovenko.

Mr Hendry, President of the Governing Council of the Russo–British Chamber of Commerce, concurred with Mr Yakovenko, saying that the contacts and cooperation that would be generated among forum participants should last for decades and be of huge benefit to the scientific community.

"This forum is a celebration of what young people can achieve by pushing the existing boundaries of science and knowledge to meet the challenges that are confronting us today and the challenges that we will face in the future," said Mr Hendry.

Mr Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro and a member of the Board of Governors of the International Competence Centre for Mining Engineering under the auspices of UNESCO, noted that, by holding a major international scientific event with participants from 232 universities from around the world, the Mining University had confirmed its status as a leading specialised university on a global scale.

"In spite of the pandemic, which has forced many countries to close and to put up barriers to cooperation, scientific life will be buzzing with activity at this forum, and it will continue to march ahead," stressed Mr Guryev.

He added that PhosAgro, which supports young researchers around the world through the Green Chemistry for Life programme, in conjunction with UNESCO, would follow the forum with interest and that the Company's specialists would serve as experts in sections of the competition.

"For PhosAgro, one of 36 companies in the world recognised by the United Nations for its commitment to doing business as the leader within the Global Compact, it is very important that some sections of the forum will be devoted to the principles of sustainable development in the areas of mining and the sustainable use of minerals. This will help establish a new ethics of scientific progress that calls for preservation of the planet's natural diversity and concern for the well-being of future generations," concluded Mr Guryev.

