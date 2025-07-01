Phoenix Aviation Capital Recognized by Airfinance Global in 2025 Lessor Portfolio Risk Ratings

Prestigious Rankings Highlight Phoenix Aviation Capital's Long-Term Strategic Focus and Execution

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Aviation Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor managed by AIP Capital ("AIP") is pleased to share that both Phoenix and AIP have received several accolades in Airfinance Global's ("AFG") Leasing Top 50 2025. AFG is the leading provider of comprehensive, accurate, and timely data and insights for the aviation finance industry.

Phoenix and AIP achieved multiple distinctions in AFG's comprehensive analysis, including:

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo

Best Overall Risk Rating

Best Asset Risk Rating

Tied at #1 for Top 50 Managers by % of New Generation Fleet

This recognition marks a significant milestone for the Phoenix's strategic focus on modern fleet composition and risk management while successfully navigating market challenges.

"Phoenix's strategy is focused on financing next-generation aircraft on long-term leases to a diversified customer base of airlines across the globe," said Mathew Adamo, Managing Partner of AIP Capital. "Phoenix is guided by its mission of fostering sustainable air travel while being a reliable solutions provider for our airline customers across the globe."

AFG compiled this year's ratings based on quality of portfolio not merely portfolio size or value. The ratings are based on Lessee Risk, Asset Risk and Repossession Risk of each MSN within each portfolio. Each of the three risk elements is weighted by the most recent AVITAS BlueBook values for each MSN. Once each of the weighted risk elements is calculated, the overall Portfolio Risk Rating is calculated, also on a weighted basis: 30% for Lessee Risk, 50% for Asset Risk and 20% for Repossession Risk.

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@phoenixaviationcap.com.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 30 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore. For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

