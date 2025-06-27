AIP Capital and Monroe Capital Announce Aircraft Leasing Venture

Will acquire up to $1 billion of mid-life aircraft

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital ("AIP"), an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance, today announced it has a venture with Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe"), a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets and asset-based finance, to acquire a diversified aircraft leasing portfolio of up to $1 billion of investments, consisting of mid-life aircraft on long term lease to airlines globally. Monroe will provide the investment capital and has identified AIP Capital ("AIP) to act as servicer of the assets.

This venture will seek to acquire a diversified aircraft leasing portfolio, initially targeting approximately $1 billion of investments in mid-life aircraft on long-term lease to airlines globally. AIP will act as servicer of the assets. Monroe has secured commitments from Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch and Fifth Third Bank for an initial $500 million senior secured warehouse facility to support the acquisition of aviation assets.

"We are excited to announce this partnership with Monroe Capital Alternative Credit Solutions. This venture provides scalable and stable capital; critically, it enhances value to our global airline customers and lessor trading partners even as capital markets have increased volatility," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP. "We look forward to scaling this venture over the coming months with Monroe, one of the most trusted firms in asset-based finance."

"We are pleased to partner with AIP as we expand our asset-based finance business into the aviation sector," said Aaron Peck, Managing Director & Co-Head of Alternative Credit Solutions at Monroe. "This venture reflects our strategy of aligning with experienced operators in sectors with strong asset fundamentals and long-term demand visibility. We believe aviation is a natural extension of our platform, and this venture positions us to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

Gibson Dunn served as transaction counsel and PwC acted as tax advisor to AIP Capital. Milbank LLP served as transaction counsel and KPMG acted as tax advisor to Monroe.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $4 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of more than 30 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, and Singapore.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality "alpha" returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

