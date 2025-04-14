Phase Two of Tech4Nature Jaguar Protection Project Launched in Mexico

MERIDA, Mexico, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent 2025 Tech4Nature Summit, Huawei, International Union of Conservation for Nature (IUCN), and local partners launched Phase Two of the Mexico Tech4Nature project, which aims to strengthen the protection of jaguars in Dzilam de Bravo State Reserve and study the effects of climate change on biodiversity.

Alongside Huawei and IUCN, the launch was officiated by Mexico's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the State Government of Yucatán, and local partner C-Minds.

The official launch of Tech4Nature Mexico Phase 2 at the 2025 Huawei-IUCN Tech4Nature Summit

"In Mexico, 42% of our country's ecosystems face some degree of degradation that we have to work towards solving. This involves monitoring and a lot of restoration work, but it also means something more important, which is precisely what we're seeing thanks to this alliance," said Dr. Marina Robles García, Undersecretary of Biodiversity and Environmental Restoration for the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources in Mexico.

Aligned with Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative and the IUCN Green List, Tech4Nature is a global partnership launched by Huawei and IUCN in 2020 to scale up success in nature conservation through technological innovation.

"Today we celebrate a shared vision, a vision that understands that conservation can no longer depend solely on good intentions or isolated policies. We need science, technology, empowered communities, and committed governments," said Joaquín Díaz Mena, Governor of Yucatán in Mexico, at the 2025 Tech4Nature Summit.

Due to habitat loss and fragmentation, the jaguar is classified as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List. To contribute to its conservation, the first phase of the project installed 60 audio devices and more than 20 camera traps in Dzilam de Bravo State Reserve. Using trained AI models, the system is able to recognize the vocalizations and images of species that inhabit the reserve. By April 2025, the solution had identified a total of 147 species and confirmed the presence of nine jaguars in the territory.

The second phase of the project focuses on gathering data about the distribution of jaguar populations, and providing data-driven insights to support decision-making and improve reserve management with a view to creating a biological corridor.

The 2025 Tech4Nature Summit brought together experts, scientists, and conservation leaders from around the world to share advances and strategies in technology-driven nature conservation.

"Digital technology is making biodiversity conservation much more efficient and helping governments and conservationists take faster, more targeted action," said Tao Jingwen, Director of the Board and Director of the Corporate Sustainable Development Committee for Huawei. "I want to call on more of our partners to join the Tech4Nature initiative to make digital technology a common tool for global ecosystem conservation."

As well as Mexico, the summit explored Tech4Nature Phase Two projects in Brazil, China, Spain, Kenya, and Türkiye, showcasing how digital technologies and AI analytics can be adapted to the specific needs of diverse ecosystems.

"Building on our momentum so far, we look forward to the second phase of this partnership with great anticipation. This new chapter will address six countries, promoting transformative change for species, ecosystems, and their communities," said Úrsula Parrilla, Director, Regional Office for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (ORMACC) for IUCN. "By integrating technology into large-scale conservation, we contribute to global goals that seek to put nature at the center of decision-making for sustainable development."

Tech4Nature phase two projects

Brazil will study the impact of climate change on Marajó Island and monitor the mangrove crab as an indicator of ecosystem health.





will study the impact of climate change on Marajó Island and monitor the mangrove crab as an indicator of ecosystem health. China uses networked digital solutions and AI analytics to track and support the repopulation of the world's rarest primate, the Hainan gibbon, just 42 of which remain in existence.





uses networked digital solutions and AI analytics to track and support the repopulation of the world's rarest primate, the gibbon, just 42 of which remain in existence. Spain aims to protect the Bonelli's eagle in Sant Llorenç del Munt i l'Obac Natural Park by using digital technologies to analyze the impact of park visitors on the eagles' reproductive success.





aims to protect the Bonelli's eagle in Sant Llorenç del Munt i l'Obac Natural Park by using digital technologies to analyze the impact of park visitors on the eagles' reproductive success. Kenya aims to improve monitoring in protected marine areas and coral reef in Kisite-Mpunguti Marine National Park and Reserve to help tackle issues such as illegal fishing and pressure from tourism, and monitor the parrot fish, which helps coral survive.





aims to improve monitoring in protected marine areas and coral reef in Kisite-Mpunguti Marine National Park and Reserve to help tackle issues such as illegal fishing and pressure from tourism, and monitor the parrot fish, which helps coral survive. Türkiye represents a pioneering collaboration between NGOs, the private sector, and the government to evaluate biodiversity protection, with a focus on large mammals, including the fallow deer and wild goat in two pilot sites.

The 2025 Tech4Nature Summit attested to how collaboration between the technology sector, NGOs, governments, academic institutions, and local communities has created a new paradigm for protecting biodiversity and ecosystems.

About TECH4ALL

TECH4ALL is Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative and action plan. Enabled by innovative technologies and partnerships, TECH4ALL is designed to enable inclusion and sustainability in the digital world.

Visit the Huawei TECH4ALL website at https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all .

Follow us on X at https://x.com/HUAWEI_TECH4ALL.

Learn more about Tech4Nature: https://www.huawei.com/en/tech4all/stories/tech4nature-technology-nature-conservation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663274/iMAGE1.jpg