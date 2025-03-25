PFT Unveils CLEAR® AI Agentic Platform to Revolutionize Postproduction & Content Supply Chains

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) has announced the launch of the CLEAR® AI Platform Agent Orchestrator, a ground breaking solution designed to help businesses build, manage, and integrate AI agents seamlessly across post-production and content supply chain workflows. This innovative platform brings unprecedented intelligence, automation, and efficiency to media operations, leveraging a growing suite of 20+ purpose-built AI agents to enhance productivity and creative possibilities.

Transforming Media Workflows with AI-Driven Orchestration

Traditional media supply chains and Media Asset Management (MAM) systems often struggle with static workflows and limited intelligence, slowing down innovation. The CLEAR® AI Platform Agent Orchestrator overcomes these challenges by introducing a generative, agent-driven architecture that supports natural language workflow creation, federated intelligence, and agentic teamwork—delivering unmatched speed, scalability, and creative control.

"The CLEAR® AI Agentic Platform isn't just about automation—it's about orchestrating intelligence," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. "We are empowering media companies with a secure, scalable AI infrastructure that seamlessly integrates with their existing ecosystems, accelerates creativity, and reduces operational costs today. What we call Real Results. No fluff."

Key Features of CLEAR® AI Agentic Platform

The platform integrates multi-agent, multi-LLM generative AI models, a multi-cloud system, and third-party AI ecosystems, delivering:

Autonomous & Collaborative AI Agents – CLEAR® AI enables AI agents to operate independently or collaboratively, handling complex media workflows.

– CLEAR® AI enables AI agents to operate independently or collaboratively, handling complex media workflows. Conversational AI & Natural Language Orchestration – Users can direct workflows, query databases, and execute media operations through text or voice commands.

– Users can direct workflows, query databases, and execute media operations through text or voice commands. Intelligent Agent Registry – Allows seamless deployment of CLEAR® AI's native M&E agents, customer-built agents, and third-party AI agents hosted on platforms like AWS Bedrock and Azure.

– Allows seamless deployment of CLEAR® AI's native M&E agents, customer-built agents, and third-party AI agents hosted on platforms like AWS Bedrock and Azure. Agentic Group Chats – Multiple AI agents collaborate in real-time to execute sophisticated tasks efficiently.

CLEAR® AI's Pre-Built Agent Workforce

CLEAR® AI offers a diverse suite of AI agents designed for the media and entertainment industry, categorized to support key operations:

Metadata Agents – Provide near-human-level content understanding using advanced multimodal AI models, optimizing accuracy and cost efficiency.

– Provide near-human-level content understanding using advanced multimodal AI models, optimizing accuracy and cost efficiency. Discovery & Search Agents – Enable deep search capabilities across metadata, federated databases, and document repositories, delivering contextually accurate results.

– Enable deep search capabilities across metadata, federated databases, and document repositories, delivering contextually accurate results. Content Studio Agents – Includes the Highlights Agent (suggests short-form content), Thumbnails Agent (selects optimal thumbnails), TSK Agent (automates title, synopsis, and keyword generation), and Reframe Agent (converts content into different formats).

– Includes the Highlights Agent (suggests short-form content), Thumbnails Agent (selects optimal thumbnails), TSK Agent (automates title, synopsis, and keyword generation), and Reframe Agent (converts content into different formats). Localization Agents – Automate transcription, subtitling, translation, and quality control.

– Automate transcription, subtitling, translation, and quality control. Automation Agents – Handle version management, content compliance, and media asset de-duplication.

– Handle version management, content compliance, and media asset de-duplication. Sports Intelligence Agents – Analyze game footage, integrate real-time feeds, and generate highlights and key moments.

"The future of media workflows is AI-driven," said Muralidhar Sridhar, SVP and Head of AI at Prime Focus Technologies. "CLEAR® AI empowers creative and operational teams with intelligent agents that reason, scale, and integrate securely within enterprise ecosystems."

Benefits of the CLEAR® AI Agentic Platform

Granular Control & Accuracy – Reduces ambiguity, prevents AI hallucinations from invoking irrelevant or incorrect agents—ensuring deterministic and accurate execution paths and ensures accurate task execution.

– Reduces ambiguity, prevents AI hallucinations from invoking irrelevant or incorrect agents—ensuring deterministic and accurate execution paths and ensures accurate task execution. Cost Optimization – Minimizes LLM token usage and infrastructure overhead, enhancing efficiency.

– Minimizes LLM token usage and infrastructure overhead, enhancing efficiency. Scalability & Speed – AI agents operate 24/7, rapidly adapting to content surges and reducing turnaround times.

– AI agents operate 24/7, rapidly adapting to content surges and reducing turnaround times. Seamless Integration – Works with AWS Bedrock, Azure, Google Agentspace, and open-source AI ecosystems.

– Works with AWS Bedrock, Azure, Google Agentspace, and open-source AI ecosystems. Security & Compliance – Built-in authentication, AI guardrails, and enterprise-grade encryption ensure data safety.

– Built-in authentication, AI guardrails, and enterprise-grade encryption ensure data safety. Flexible Deployment – Integrates with existing MAM systems, deployable as a sidecar AI platform or embedded within CLEAR® Smart MAM.

With the CLEAR® AI Agentic platform and the AI agents embedded inside, CLEAR® as an AI application revolutionizes media workflows for Video Collaboration, MAM & Supply Chain. With the launch of CLEAR® AI Platform Agent Orchestrator, Prime Focus Technologies reinforces its commitment to continued innovation in driving AI-powered automation and intelligent media workflows at scale.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com

