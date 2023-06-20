Pfizer Holds First MERA Precision Medicine Summit About Advancements in Cancer Treatment

JOHANNESBURG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer conducted a discussion about the latest advances and breakthroughs in cancer care to improve patient lives in its first Middle East, Russia, and Africa (MERA) Precision Medicine Summit. The event brought together more than 90 regional and international expert oncologists and pathologists to discuss the advances in precision medicine for cancer treatments.

In 2020, the World Health Organization reported a staggering number of cancer cases and deaths worldwide. More than 19 million new cases of cancer were detected in 2022, and the global death toll from all types of cancer reached approximately 10 million1. Among these, lung cancer accounted for the highest fatality rate, claiming around 1.8 million lives. Colorectal cancer followed closely with 900 thousand deaths, while liver cancer caused 830 thousand deaths1. Regionally, there is a growing concern regarding the rising incidence of cancer. Projections indicate a startling 1.8-fold increase in cancer cases in the Arab world2, underscoring the urgent need for timely action.

To address this growing concern, Pfizer's MERA Precision Medicine Summit discussed the latest advancements in precision medicine. This includes tailored medical treatment to individual characteristics of each patient and their cancer. Precision medicine customizes cancer treatment by analyzing a patient's genetics, tumor characteristics, and other factors. This approach identifies more effective and safer therapies, enhancing outcomes and quality of care.

During special media event Pfizer also marked the launch of regional cancer awareness campaign 'Take Action' that urges healthcare providers, patients, and the general public in the region to proactively take charge of their health by recognizing the importance of early cancer detection and embracing necessary measures.

Simon Nayler – Partner, Consultant Pathologist Drs Gritzman and Thatcher Inc. Laboratories, South Africa, said "With a diverse population in South Africa, the fight against cancer presents unique challenges, but our unwavering resolve drives us forward. As scientists in the region develop increasingly precise medicines, we strive to enhance cancer patient care. Through the personalized and targeted approach of precision medicine, we hold great promise in maximizing patient outcomes, fueling hope for a brighter future in the battle against cancer."

