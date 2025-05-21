International and Regional Experts Focus on RSV Prevention at Pfizer MERA Maternal Immunization Summit: Born Ready

The Pfizer Middle East, Russia and Africa (MERA) Maternal Immunization Summit: Born Ready brought together more than 80 medical experts, physicians, and healthcare professionals together in Cairo, Egypt to share insights on the latest efforts to prevent RSV in newborns

The summit highlighted the critical role of maternal vaccinations in the successful prevention of RSV and shed light on global best practices for such vaccination programs.

DUBAI, UAE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80 international and regional healthcare experts have convened at the Pfizer MERA Maternal Immunization Summit: Born Ready to discuss issues pertaining to maternal immunization. The summit, entitled 'RISE: Respiratory Immunization Summit for Excellence' and, held from 16-17 May 2025 in Cairo, Egypt, focused on the growing burden of neonatal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the role of maternal vaccination in its successful prevention.

Pfizer Maternal Immunization Summit

The summit aimed to increase awareness of the virus and its impact, in addition to the importance of maternal immunization in preventing RSV and protecting newborns. Experts addressed the challenges and barriers to the adoption of maternal immunization, shared best practices, and explored how healthcare providers can more effectively implement maternal immunization programs in the region.

Professor Irene Cetin, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Milan and Head of Obstetrics, Mangiagalli Policlinico Hospital Fondazione IRCCS Cà Granda, Milan, Italy, said: "Maternal immunization leverages the natural pregnancy process whereby antibodies – disease-fighting molecules – pass naturally from mother to baby through the placenta, starting in the second trimester and peaking during the third. Maternal antibodies help protect infants at birth and during the first few months of life, before they are eligible to receive vaccinations themselves."

The administration of a vaccine to an expectant mother activates the maternal immune system, triggering the production of immunoglobin G (IgG) antibodies, which pass through the placenta from the parental bloodstream.

Professor Mohamed Momtaz, Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Kasr Al Ainy Faculty of Medicine, Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt, said: "Because of the way the placenta pumps antibodies into the fetus during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, fetal IgG concentration usually exceeds the concentration of antibodies in the maternal circulation in full-term infants, meaning the baby is better protected from infectious diseases than the mother. This highlights the tremendous potential of maternal immunization to help prevent transmission of communicable diseases and reduce the impact of infections such as RSV. Furthermore, events like this summit encourage evidence-based conversations between healthcare providers and expectant mothers, while also highlighting practical approaches to communication and appropriate data sharing."

According to the World Health Organization, RSV – a seasonal virus that leads to infections of the lungs and respiratory tract – is the most common cause of acute lower respiratory infections in children globally[i], responsible for an estimated 33 million such infections, more than three million hospitalizations and almost 60,000 deaths per year in children under 5 years of age[ii]. This trend is reflected regionally, where RSV infections are the leading cause of acute respiratory tract infections in young children, typically peaking during the winter months or the rainy season in humid countries.

Professor Hossam Al Tatari, Director of General Pediatrics and Pediatric Infectious Diseases Services at The Heart Medical Center, Al Ain, UAE said: "RSV infection is very common, affecting almost all children within two years from birth. In adults and older, healthy children, RSV typically produces mild symptoms that mimic the common cold, but in the newborn babies below 6 months, and those otherwise immunocompromised, such as babies born prematurely, the infection can prove life-threatening. It is imperative that we explore every possible avenue to mitigate the risks associated with RSV, and take every step to prevent transmission, especially to the most vulnerable amongst us."

Highlighting the benefits of maternal immunization to newborns and immunocompromised infants, Dr Hammam Haridy, Senior Director Regional Medical & Scientific Affairs at Pfizer MERA said: "Infections such as RSV, while potentially dangerous, are preventable with vaccination. Despite the significant impact of RSV in the region and across the globe, comprehensive and consistent region-wide surveillance and burden data across the Middle East and North Africa region are currently limited. Forums such as the Maternal Immunization Summit are therefore crucial to drive buy-in of healthcare providers in order to increase awareness and tackle vaccine hesitancy. By providing a platform via which stakeholders can connect and share data and insights, we can drive the conversation around maternal vaccination, ensuring we make best use of available data in our interactions."

Both the World Health Organization and the Strategic Group of Experts on Immunization recommend countries adopt measures to prevent severe RSV in infants[iii], with decisions on whether to use maternal immunization or monoclonal antibodies dependent upon a number of factors.

Emphasizing the need for collaboration between the medical community and vaccine developers to ensure maximum success in prevention, Merih Cetinkaya, Professor of Pediatrics, Health Sciences University and Head of Neonatology at Basaksehir Cam Sakura, City Hospital, Istanbul, Turkey, said: "Communicable diseases such as RSV have considerable impact on neonatal health, affecting both our populations and our healthcare systems, and vaccinations remain a cornerstone in lessening this impact. As healthcare providers, we share responsibility with stakeholders across the healthcare landscape to understand such diseases, to leverage innovation and technology, and to ensure equitable access to life-saving vaccines, especially for the most vulnerable members of our communities."

During the event, Pfizer underscored its ongoing commitment to shaping the future of public health through the power of vaccines. Over the years, Pfizer's vaccines have played a vital role in preventing, controlling, and in some cases nearly eradicating infectious diseases, safeguarding millions of lives around the world and across the MERA region. As a leader in biopharmaceutical innovation, the company remains deeply invested in research and development, driving forward new solutions with the aim of enhancing patient outcomes and advancing global health.

