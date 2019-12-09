Pet Food Packaging Market Worth $16.50 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet food packaging market size is projected to reach USD 16.50 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Pet food packaging is becoming increasingly popular among pet food manufacturing companies focusing on capturing brand loyalty.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of material, plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of pouches and bags in the pet food industry

Cans emerged as the largest type segment in 2018. Cans are predominantly used to package cat food products

In terms of animal type, the cat segment is grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of cats in countries such as Japan is expected to boost the demand for cat food packaging in the foreseeable future

is expected to boost the demand for cat food packaging in the foreseeable future North America is expected to retain its pole position in the industry throughout the forecast period. The presence of prominent manufacturers in this region is likely to strengthen the position of the North American pet food packaging market

is expected to retain its pole position in the industry throughout the forecast period. The presence of prominent manufacturers in this region is likely to strengthen the position of the North American pet food packaging market Research & development activities are likely to surface in the industry over the forecast period with prominent market players keen on global expansion

The competitive landscape of the industry represents intense rivalry among domestic and international players. Product differentiation is expected to remain one of the key strategies among these players over the forecast period

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal), By Type (Cans, Bags & Pouches, Folding Cartons), By Animal Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-food-packaging-market

The industry has evolved over the years with both international and domestic packaging suppliers looking to offer scientifically advanced and developed materials/ products to their clients. The upshot of offering packaging solutions, however, remains to protect the aroma, freshness, flavor, and shape of packaged products.

The industry is likely to witness high penetration in the cat food packaging space. The number of cat owners across the globe has considerably risen over the years. This, in turn, has been fueling the demand for effective packaging products, most notably in the wet cat food segment. Despite the dominance of the dog food packaging segment in the overall market, the cat (animal type) segment is expected to witness high growth in North America and Europe over the forecast period.

Rising popularity of super-premium packaging and increasing export of pet food products are some of the key driving factors in the industry. The demand for super-premium packaging is attributable to the focus of pet food brands on product differentiation. Super-premium food is being increasingly preferred by consumers across the globe owing to rising awareness regarding the health of pets.

Bags & pouches is likely to exhibit robust growth over the forecast period. These products are being increasingly preferred for their ease of use and functionality. From a manufacturing and marketing standpoint, these products, specifically stand-up pouches, enhance the appeal of products at retail shelves in comparison with their metal-based counterparts. The production of bags & pouches also helps manufacturers achieve economies of scale.

North America dominated the industry in 2018 with a share of over 37%. This region is forecast to retain its pole position throughout the forecast period. The U.S. was observed to be the largest market for pet food packaging in this region. The presence of various internationally reputed packaging suppliers has further strengthened the North American market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pet food packaging market on the basis of material, product, animal type, application and region:

Pet Food Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Paper & Paperboard



Plastic



Metal



Others

Pet Food Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Cans



Bags & Pouches



Folding Cartons



Plastic Bottles & Jars



Others

Pet Food Packaging Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Dog



Cat



Fish



Others

Pet Food Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Dry Food



Wet Food



Pet Treats



Frozen Food

Pet Food Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



UK





Germany





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central & South America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

&



South Africa

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins Industry, by Grand View Research:

Polyethyleneimines Market – Global increase in polyethyleneimines applications such as cosmetics, detergents and adhesives is expected to be a key driving factor for market growth over the next seven years.

N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide Resin Market – Global N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide market is anticipated to witness significant development over the next seven years owing to increasing demand from the textile industry.

Construction Paints And Coatings Market – Global construction paints and coatings market size is anticipated to witness a significant growth from 2015 to 2022 owing to increased demand of protective and durable paints in new as well as building and infrastructure developments over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.