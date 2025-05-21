Personal Protective Equipment Market worth $77.66 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hand & Arm Protection, Protective Clothing, Foot & Leg Protection), End-use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Firefighting), & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", personal protective equipment market is projected to reach USD 77.66 billion by 2030 from USD 56.64 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2025 and 2030.

Personal protective equipment is in high demand because of its key function in enhancing workplace safety, lowering the risk of injury, and ensuring uninterrupted operations in high-risk industrial operations. Industries such as manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation, firefighting, and food increasingly rely on protective equipment to comply with strict workplace safety regulations and to maintain continuous, efficient operations under extreme conditions. The ability of PPE to protect workers from physical, chemical, and biological hazards and minimize the possibility of injury or illness makes them a crucial element in industrial environments.

The increased demand for PPE is additionally supported by global industrial expansion, tighter workplace safety regulations, and greater awareness of occupational health. Regulatory forces regarding employee safety and environmental protection are driving the transition toward personal protective equipment in both developed and emerging economies. As a result, the personal protective equipment market is likely to experience strong, long-term growth during the forecast period.

Hand & arm protection is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, of the global personal protective equipment market during the forecast period.

The hand & arm protection segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by increasing workplace injury rates, especially in the manufacturing, construction, and chemical sectors, where hand-related risks are common. Greater regulatory focus on worker safety, improvements in cut-resistant and ergonomic glove technologies, and the increased use of specialized protective equipment for industrial purposes are also driving the growth of this segment. Improved durability, comfort, and compliance with international safety standards are also driving higher demand in developed and emerging markets.

The construction industry accounted for the second-largest end-use industry of the personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, in 2024.

The construction industry accounted for the second-largest share of the global personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, in 2024. This growth is supported by infrastructure development, urbanization, and strict occupational safety legislation in major regions. Hazardous work environments such as high-rise construction, roadworks, and heavy equipment operations maintained robust demand for protective wear such as helmets, gloves, safety harnesses, and protective clothing. In addition, stricter enforcement of safety compliance and higher expenditure on large-scale residential and commercial construction also support the growth of this segment in the personal protective equipment market.

Asia Pacific was the third-largest region in the global personal protective equipment market in terms of value, in 2024.

Asia Pacific was the third-largest region of the global personal protective equipment market, in terms of value, in 2024. This dominance is driven by the consistent demand in manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, and healthcare industries. Despite having a large population and industrial base, the region lags behind North America and Europe due to lower safety standards, inconsistent regulatory enforcement, and cost-driven procurement policies in developing economies. However, growing awareness of workplace safety and the expansion of local PPE manufacturers helped the region maintain its market share.

The key players profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Ansell Limited (Australia), MSA Safety Incorporated (US), Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US), Delta Plus Group (France), Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Radians, Inc. (US), and Protective Industrial Products, Inc. (US).

