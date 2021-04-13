Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $112.07 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 112.07 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The upgrading of the public healthcare system and infrastructure coupled with investments in new facilities in developing economies is anticipated to drive the product demand over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hand protection PPE accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period owing to the rising product demand on account of risks associated with corrosive chemicals, handling warm objects, and heavy-duty equipment

Protective footwear accounted for a significant market share and is expected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period on account of the increasing workplace fatalities

The oil & gas industry accounted for a significant share, in terms of revenue, in 2020 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.9% over the projected period owing to high accident risk in upstream and midstream activities in the industry

Growth in the food & beverage sector across the globe is projected to drive PPE demand over the forecast period

Companies are focusing on manufacturing branded and fashionable PPE owing to the increased demand for durable and customized products

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Respiratory Protection, Protective Clothing), By End-use (Healthcare, Manufacturing), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market

The stringent regulations imposed by the U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the country have a positive impact on product demand from the end-use industries. In addition, the growing employee awareness related to personal safety has a significant influence on the increased penetration of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the country.

Constant innovations, in terms of production, such as the development of lighter, comfortable industrial protective equipment using premium-quality fabric, are projected to propel market growth. High demand for PPE, which combines safety with improved aesthetics and technological innovation, is further estimated to augment market growth.

Various countries implemented Covid-19 related acts, such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act by the U.S., for protecting public health workers, establishing free testing, providing paid leaves, and important benefits to children and families in 2020 to curb the spread of the virus. Increasing domestic production coupled with restraints on imports and exports of PPE surged the product demand in 2020.

Grand View Research has segmented the global personal protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

PPE Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Head, Eye & Face Protection



Hearing Protection



Protective Clothing



Heat & Flame Protection





Chemical Defending





Cleanroom Clothing





Mechanical Protective Clothing





Limited General Use





Others



Respiratory Protection



Air-purifying Respirators





Supplied Air Respirators



Protective Footwear



Leather





Rubber





PVC





Polyurethane





Others



Fall Protection



Hand Protection



Disposable Gloves





By Type







General Purpose









Chemical Handling









Sterile Gloves









Surgical









Others







By Material







Natural Rubber









Nitrile









Neoprene









Vinyl









Others





Durable Gloves





Mechanical Gloves







Chemical Handling







Thermal/Flame Retardant







Others



Others

PPE End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Construction



Manufacturing



Oil & Gas



Chemicals



Food



Pharmaceuticals



Healthcare



Transportation



Mining



Others

PPE Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Indonesia





Australia





Thailand





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

DuPont

3M

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

COFRA S.r.l.

Uvex Safety Group

Lindstrom Group

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Rock Fall (U.K.) Ltd.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

Radians, Inc.

Polison Corp.

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Find more research reports on Smart Textiles Industry, by Grand View Research:

U.S. Medical Device Manufacturers Market – The U.S. medical device manufacturers market size was valued at USD 176.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the forecast period.

in 2020 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the forecast period. Rubber Gloves Market – The global rubber gloves market size was estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market – The global healthcare personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 22.96 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.