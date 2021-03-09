Persistent Systems Awarded Coveted 2020 Golden Peacock for Corporate Governance

Institute of Directors India recognizes corporate excellence

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been honored with the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2020 in a national category (IT Sector).

The annual Golden Peacock Awards, created by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide. The competition was created to raise overall performance standards and recognize the achievements of the best performing organizations. Golden Peacock Awards are awarded under various business and sub-sectors.

This year, the Institute of Directors received over 204 submissions out of which 87 were shortlisted for final selection through a three-tier assessment process by independent assessors and finally by a grand jury of Indian business luminaries. The Honourable Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms, was the Chairman of the Golden Peacock Awards Jury.

"Persistent Systems is one of the fastest growing organizations in the IT sector today. Being a public listed company on BSE and NSE, it adopts special measures to bring transparency and accountability to its governance. The chairman of the board also conducts session for the directors and newly appointed directors at regular intervals to share current and global business scenarios. Persistent also has a one-of-a-kind stakeholders relationship committee to communicate with all key stakeholders and through its foundation has supported numerous programs related to education, health, community development and relief for natural calamities. Kudos to them."

Quote from Manoj K. Raut, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Institute of Directors

"It is an honour to be recognized for excellence in corporate governance, by such a prestigious organization as the IOD India. We strive at Persistent to be the best at everything we do, so this is an important validation of our efforts to create a world class, global company."

Quote from Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems

About Persistent Systems



With 12,000+ employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions leader delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and next-generation product engineering.



www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements



For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit: persistent.com/FLCS



Media Contacts:

Emma Handler

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1-617-633-1635

emma_handler@persistent.com

Saviera Barretto

Archetype

+91-84249-17719

saviera.barretto@archetype.co



Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems