Persistent Reports $1,409.1M FY25 Revenue with 18.8% Y-o-Y Growth and 14.7% EBIT Margin

PUNE, India, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) and (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced the Company's audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Financial Year 2024-25:



FY24 FY25 Margin% Y-o-Y Growth Revenue (USD Million) 1,186.1 1,409.1

18.8 % Revenue (INR Million) 98,215.9 119,387.2

21.6 % EBIT (INR Million) 14,149.3 17,512.6 14.7 % 23.8 % PBT (INR Million) 14,476.1 18,223.1 15.3 % 25.9 % PAT (INR Million) 10,934.9 14,001.6 11.7 % 28.0 %

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended March 31, 2025:



Q4FY25 Margin % Q-o-Q Growth Y-o-Y Growth Revenue (USD Million) 375.2

4.2 % 20.7 % Revenue (INR Million) 32,421.1

5.9 % 25.2 % EBIT (INR Million) 5,052.9 15.6 % 10.9 % 34.9 % PBT (INR Million) 5,052.1 15.6 % 4.8 % 27.7 % PAT (INR Million) 3,957.6 12.2 % 6.1 % 25.5 %

The Board of Directors recommended a Final Dividend of ₹15 per share. This brings the total dividend for the year to ₹35, to acknowledge Persistent's 35th anniversary. The Dividend recommended by the Board is subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, Persistent welcomed Vinit Teredesai, Chief Financial Officer, as Additional Director to the Board.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent:

"Persistent is leading the AI-led transformation, supported by early investments, strong execution, and a clear vision to embed AI across our clients' digital journey. Celebrating 35 years since our foundation and 15 years of being publicly listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, our unwavering commitment to innovation and client success continues to set us apart as we drive the future of technology with purpose and precision.

I am delighted to welcome our CFO, Vinit Teredesai, as Additional Director to our Board."

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent:

"We are proud to have delivered our 20th sequential quarter of revenue growth, with an EBIT margin of 15.6%. We thank our employees, clients, partners, and shareholders, whose continued support has been instrumental in our success.

Despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment, our consistent performance reflects the trust of our clients, enduring strength of our capabilities, and operational discipline. This momentum has been further validated by multiple prestigious industry recognitions, including the ISG Star of Excellence™ Award based on the voice of the customer and our Challenger positioning in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

As we look ahead, we are optimistic about sustaining progress to reach $2 billion in annual revenue by FY27. Our strategic pivot to AI-led platform-driven services will drive this growth, fueled by continued rigor and innovation. We are well-positioned to continue delivering consistent and differentiated long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter FY25 Client Wins and Outcomes

The order booking for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, was $517.5 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and $350.2 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV).

Some of the key wins for the quarter include:

Software, Hi-Tech & Emerging Industries

Improving product robustness and compliance through advanced data loss prevention and hybrid secure web gateway offerings for a global security service edge leader

Accelerating product innovation using AI platforms and establishing an R&D center for a leading non-profit organization software provider

Enabling 24/7 monitoring, service level benchmarking, and continuous improvement with a managed offshore Security Operations Center for a leading cybersecurity company

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Boosting the accuracy of reporting and integration across applications with the creation of a regulatory compliance data platform for one of the largest US-based financial services companies

Enhancing productivity for business analysts through the development, enhancement, and maintenance of an AI-powered analytics platform for a global tax and accounting software leader

Streamlining compliance, security, and contact center integration via a modernized payments platform for a leading UK-based payments solutions provider

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Scaling AI adoption for enhanced patient data management, faster claims processing, and advanced analytics by modernizing and migrating data infrastructure on Azure for a major healthcare company

Enabling faster releases, better engineering productivity, and increased quality for R&D by leveraging SASVA™ for product engineering for a global clinical research and healthcare intelligence provider

Driving GenAI-led operational efficiency and regulatory compliance through transformed IT infrastructure and managed services for a global contract research and development organization

News in the Quarter

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 24,500 employees located in 19 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15 as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Persistent is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 327% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 Report.

