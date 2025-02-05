Peptide Synthesis Market to Hit USD 1.41 Billion by 2029 with 11.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peptide Synthesis market valued at US$ 0.78 Billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.7%, reaching US$ 0.81 Billion in 2024 and an impressive US$ 1.41 Billion by 2029. The peptide synthesis market is driven by the growing demand for therapeutic peptides in treating chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. Advancements in solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and hybrid approaches have significantly improved efficiency, yield, and cost-effectiveness, fueling adoption in pharmaceutical R&D. The rise of personalized medicine has further expanded the need for custom peptide synthesis, supporting applications in targeted therapies and biomarker research. Emerging trends such as the integration of automation and AI-driven platforms among the instruments is further likely to fuel the market growth in coming years.

Based on offerings, the market is segmented into products and services. By-products market is further divided into consumables and instruments. Among these consumables dominated the peptide synthesis market. The consumables segment is further bifurcated into reagents and other consumables. The reagents market is further divided into resins, amino acids, coupling reagents, dyes & fluorescent labeling reagents, deprotection agents, cleavage reagents, and other reagents. In 2023, the resins segment accounted for the largest share of the peptide synthesis market. Resins play an important role in solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), the most widely used method for peptide production. For instance, polystyrene-based and PEG-based resins are extensively used due to their high stability and scalability.

The instruments segment is further divided into peptide synthesizers, chromatography equipment, lyophilizers, and others. The peptide synthesizer segment is further divided into automated and manual peptide synthesizers. Peptide synthesizers dominated the instruments market due to their ability to automate and streamline peptide production, making them essential for research and industrial applications. The growing demand for custom peptides in drug discovery, diagnostic research, and therapeutic applications has further boosted the adoption of advanced synthesizers.

The services segment is further divided into peptide library synthesis, peptide synthesis, peptide purification services, and peptide analysis services. The peptide synthesis segment dominated the services segment. The increasing adoption of peptides in emerging fields such as personalized medicine, vaccine development, and epigenetics drives demand for custom synthesis solutions, fostering growth in the segment.

Based on technique, the peptide synthesis market is segmented into chemical and biological. The chemical segment is further divided into solid-phase peptide synthesis, solution-phase peptide synthesis, and others. The biological segment is divided into recombinant DNA technology and enzymes. The chemical segment dominated the market in 2023. The solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) segment dominates the peptide synthesis market due to its efficiency, scalability, and widespread adoption in research and commercial applications. The dominance of SPPS is further driven by advancements in automation and reagent technologies, which have significantly reduced synthesis time and enhanced yield.

Based on application, the market is divided into therapeutics, diagnostics, and research & development. Therapeutics by indication is further divided into cancer, diabetes, obesity, autoimmune disease, and other disease indications. Therapeutics by molecules is further segmented into peptide-based vaccines, peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs), peptide inhibitors, and other molecules. Therapeutic applications dominated the peptide synthesis market due to the growing demand for peptide-based drugs, which offer targeted and effective treatments with fewer side effects compared to traditional small molecules.

The peptide synthesis market is segmented by end users into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CDMOS & CROS, academic and research institutes, medical device companies, and hospitals and diagnostic centers. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2023. The rise of peptide-based drugs and biologics has led to increased investments by pharmaceutical and biotech firms in peptide synthesis technologies, particularly in the production of therapeutic peptides for diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders. These factors are fueling the growth of the segment.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the peptide synthesis market in 2023, and the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. US-dominated North American peptide synthesis market owing to the presence of strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the country, advanced research infrastructure, and significant investments in drug discovery and development. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to growing focus on personalized medicine and peptide-based therapeutics in the region fuels the demand for advanced peptide synthesis technologies.

The market for peptide synthesis market is competitive, with key players strategizing to capture the majority market share. Prominent players in the peptide synthesis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), GenScript (China), and Bachem Holding AG (Switzerland), among others. The market players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as the development of advanced products, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the peptide synthesis market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is one of the dominant players in the peptide synthesis market. The company's leading position is attributable to its diversified product portfolio, strong geographic presence, and adoption of various growth strategies. The company offers a wide range of peptide synthesis products and services. The company has adopted different growth strategies, such as deals that include agreements, and acquisitions, to maintain its leading position in the peptide synthesis market. The company's strong customer support and extensive distribution network further solidify the company's leadership position in the market.

Merck KGaA is a key player in the peptide synthesis market, leveraging its expertise in life sciences and advanced chemical technologies. The company's Novabiochem product line offers a broad range of high-quality reagents, resins, and building blocks essential for efficient and reliable peptide synthesis. Merck KGaA focuses on innovation supporting advanced techniques such as microwave-assisted synthesis, which significantly improves reaction efficiency and yield. The company's strategic partnerships and increased investments in biopharmaceutical R&D further enhance its competitive edge in the market. Merck's strong geographic presence and adoption of growth strategies further contribute to its dominance in the market.

