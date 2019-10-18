PEER TO PEER Staged a Shining Debut in Liverpool

In this September, PEER TO PEER was first showcased at Photofairs Shanghai founded by World Photography Organisation. Shanghai has become the leading destination in Asia Pacific for discovering and collecting photography from the emerging to the iconic. For six continuous years in Shanghai since 2014, Photofairs Shanghai has been dedicated to presenting fine art photography and moving image from leading international galleries and their artists in dynamic and cutting-edge destinations around the world.

As a core project of LOOK Photo Biennial 2019 in Liverpool, PEER TO PEER is a group show of 14 excellent Chinese and UK artists, selected by 14 influential cultural leaders from across the UK and China. In Liverpool, it will take place across Open Eye Gallery and St. George's Hall till 8 December; the exhibition will also be shown at Shanghai Centre of Photography from 9 December to 9 February 2020.

Focusing on exchange with China, PEER TO PEER uses the evolving language of photography to unlock international dialogue. The exhibition sets out to reflect on shifting global identities, worldwide environmental issues and how we can use images to communicate effectively: across borders, technologies and cultures. Following Chapter One: TRANSPLANT, the second and much more scaled-up chapter is based around two strands: TRANSLATE and TRANSITION. Featured Rising Chinese artists including Sun Yanchu, Jiang Pengyi, Wu Yue, Fan Xi, Qin Yifeng and Chen Zhe, UK artists are Anna Ridler, Sony World Photo Award winner Yan Wang Preston, DAZED 100 nominator Maisie Cousins, Alix Marie, Othello De'Souza-Hartley, Jonny Briggs, Mandy Barker and Siân Davey.

PEER TO PEER is delivered by Open Eye Gallery, and funded by Arts Council England, Liverpool City Council and The Foyle Foundation. It is also supported by World Photography Organisation, Shanghai Municipal Information Office and Branding Shanghai.

