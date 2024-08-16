CHINA FOCUS Returns to Edinburgh Festivals, Showcasing Premier Chinese Theatre Productions

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by China Shanghai International Arts Festival, co-organised by Branding Shanghai, the fourth edition of 2024 CHINA FOCUS has officially launched at the Edinburgh Festivals, showcasing a remarkable array of eight outstanding Chinese theatre productions. The programme promises a feast for the senses, blending traditional and contemporary Chinese culture.

Group photo of distinguished guests and speakers by Alex Todd

This year's lineup features an exciting selection of performances, including Wu Man at the Edinburgh International Festival, Riding Alone, Look at Them!, Forging the Swords, Hi, Sid!, Hu Opera Love Bridge, Ancient Ship, Beautiful Earth The Blue Bird at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. These productions draw inspiration from classic myths and literary masterpieces of Chinese heritage, highlighting the rich diversity and vibrant spirit of China while offering a unique fusion of Chinese and Western cultures to a global audience.

Launched in 2017, CHINA FOCUS aims to promote Chinese heritage and cultural products in international markets. This celebration of excellence in Chinese theatre showcases high-quality performances in Edinburgh, each reflecting a contemporary interpretation that melds traditional elements with modern creativity.

The official reception for CHINA FOCUS on 16 August welcomed distinguished guests, including representatives from UK Department for Business and Trade, British Council, Scottish Government, Scottish Development International, Festivals Edinburgh, as well as Chinese Consulate General in Edinburgh, The Center for China Shanghai International Arts Festival and Shanghai Huangpu District Government. Guests also watched the show of Ancient Ship by CSIAF Youth Art Troupe following the reception.

CHINA FOCUS serves as a strategic and dynamic platform for fostering innovation in the Sino-UK creative industries. By presenting an exquisite selection of theatrical productions, this annual programme is poised to become a cornerstone of the Edinburgh Festivals' celebration of Chinese culture, strengthening existing relationships and forging new connections between individuals and organisations within the creative sectors.

Founded in Shanghai, China Shanghai International Arts Festival is a premier national arts festival that serves as a gateway for international cultural exchange. It focuses on showcasing and promoting outstanding Chinese works on the global art stage, collaborating with festivals and art organisations worldwide. Through its efforts, the festival tells the story of China while interpreting the vibrant culture of Shanghai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483966/Branding_Shanghai.jpg