Paul Achleitner joins Hakluyt's International Advisory Board

Paul Achleitner recently stepped down from his role as chair of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board, where he led the bank's strategy and transformation for over a decade.

He continues to serve on the board of Bayer AG and on the shareholders' committee of Henkel AG. Between 2000 and 2012, Paul was CFO of Allianz and, prior to that, he spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "I am delighted to welcome Paul to our International Advisory Board. His experience working with many of Germany's most influential businesses will be vital as we continue to advise our clients in Europe, and around the world, on their most pressing commercial challenges."

Niall FitzGerald KBE added: "All of us on the International Advisory Board are greatly looking forward to working with Paul. His perspectives on the key questions and challenges facing business leaders, in Germany and globally, will be of immense value as we seek to support Hakluyt's decision-making and advisory expertise."

Paul Achleitner commented: "It's an honour to have joined Hakluyt's International Advisory Board, and to have the opportunity to contribute to its fascinating work advising senior leaders across almost all sectors. I have followed with interest Hakluyt's growth in Europe, and I'm looking forward to working with my fellow board members to support the firm's continued global success."

This appointment is effective immediately.

Notes to editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com.

