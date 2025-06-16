Patient Temperature Monitoring Market worth US$3.85 billion by 2032 with 6.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market, valued at US$2.31 billion in 2024 stood at US$2.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2032, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.85 billion by the end of the period. The patient temperature monitoring market is experiencing substantial growth due to several pivotal factors. Key drivers include a burgeoning global population and an escalating incidence of infectious diseases. Furthermore, heightened awareness regarding the critical role of continuous temperature assessment is significantly influencing market dynamics. The increasing volume of surgical interventions also contributes to the rising demand for perioperative temperature monitoring solutions. Additionally, the market is bolstered by advancements in remote patient monitoring technologies within home healthcare environments. Several opportunities are emerging, particularly the intensified focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and the proliferation of digital health initiatives in developing economies. Integration of predictive analytics into vital sign monitoring systems represents another critical avenue for accelerating market expansion.

By application, the patient temperature monitoring market is categorized based on application into pyrexia/fever, hypothermia, blood transfusion, anesthesia, and other applications. Notably, the pyrexia/fever segment held the largest share in 2024 and is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. This trend is primarily driven by the elevated global incidence of infectious diseases and the pivotal role temperature monitoring plays in the early detection, diagnosis, and management of febrile illnesses. The surge in thermometer utilization within clinical environments and domestic settings, particularly during pandemics and seasonal outbreaks, has significantly heightened the demand for effective fever detection solutions. WHO reported 263 million cases of malaria and approximately 597,000 associated deaths in 2023, with 94% of cases concentrated in the African region. In contrast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documented 249 million malaria cases in 2022. These alarming statistics, highlighting fever as a critical diagnostic symptom, have catalyzed an increased deployment of digital and infrared thermometers in hospitals, outpatient facilities, and home care settings.

By end user, the patient temperature monitoring market has been categorized by end user into various segments, including hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care centers, urgent care centers, primary centers, and other end users. It is anticipated that hospitals commanded the largest market share in 2024, primarily due to their substantial patient intake, sophisticated infrastructure, and the routine implementation of temperature monitoring devices in critical areas such as emergency departments, intensive care units (ICUs), and surgical theatres. Hospitals depend on an array of temperature monitoring technologies to facilitate accurate diagnoses and manage perioperative care, solidifying their role as the principal environment for device deployment. The uptick in elective surgical procedures within public hospitals is further amplifying the demand for dependable patient temperature monitoring solutions. According to data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), public hospital admissions for elective surgeries hit a historic peak of 778,500 in 2023–24, reflecting a 5.8% increase from 735,500 in 2022–23. This rising surgical volume accentuates the criticality of robust temperature monitoring systems to ensure patient safety during the perioperative phase and mitigate the risk of complications, such as hypothermia, during hospitalization.

By geography, the patient temperature monitoring market is categorized into five primary regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. As of 2024, North America has emerged as the predominant region in this market, primarily due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the rapid integration of novel medical technologies. Several factors contribute to this regional dominance, including heightened awareness surrounding early diagnosis, an increase in surgical procedures, and the growing prevalence of remote and continuous monitoring solutions. Additionally, the region's expanding geriatric demographic and the rising incidence of chronic conditions—often associated with symptoms such as fever, wounds, and cardiovascular events—further stimulate demand for temperature monitoring systems. Furthermore, the proliferation of surgical facilities is a significant driver, as is the presence of key industry players such as Cardinal Health, Baxter, and Helen of Troy in the North American market. Collectively, these elements are fostering robust growth in the patient temperature monitoring market within the US.

Prominent players in the patient temperature monitoring market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Cardinal Health (US), Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Omron Healthcare, Inc.(Japan), Masimo (US), Helen of Troy (US), Solventum (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Dongguan Actherm Medical Corp. (China), Hicks India (India), Microlife Corporation (Taiwan), Medtronic (Ireland), American Diagnostic Corporation (US), EASYTEM (South Korea), Thermomedics, Inc. (US), Cosinuss GmbH (Germany), A&D Company, Limited (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), Exergen (US), OMEGA Engineering Inc. (US), DeltaTrak Inc. (US), Beurer GmbH (Germany), Nureca (India), iHealth Labs Inc. (US), Kinsa Inc. (US), and Medisana GmbH (Germany).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands):

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips) is positioned as a dominant player in the patient temperature monitoring sector in 2024. The company's global footprint spans over 100 countries, including key markets such as the US, China, India, Japan, France, Canada, and South Africa. Philips operates approximately 38 manufacturing facilities across 26 countries, with significant hubs in the Netherlands, Germany, the US, China, Finland, Israel, and Brazil. Philips has executed a series of strategic initiatives to strengthen and expand its presence in the domain of patient temperature monitoring. A noteworthy development occurred in April 2024, when Philips announced a strategic partnership to integrate SmartQare's innovative monitoring solution, viQtor, with its established clinical patient monitoring platforms. This collaboration represents a substantial leap toward implementing next-generation continuous patient monitoring technologies in both hospital and home care settings, with an initial deployment targeted in Europe. In light of the rapidly advancing landscape of healthcare, Philips has markedly increased its focus on R&D efforts aimed at boosting product efficacy and differentiation, ensuring its offerings remain at the forefront of the market.

Cardinal Health (US)

Cardinal Health ranks as the second leading entity in the patient temperature monitoring sector, holding a substantial market share projected for 2024. As a prominent healthcare services and product provider, the company delivers tailored solutions to a diverse range of stakeholders, including hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician practices. The company boasts a robust international presence, particularly in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, underpinned by an extensive distribution network that spans key geographic markets such as the US, the UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, Croatia, Belgium, and France. Cardinal Health's competitive advantages stem from its strong geographic distribution capabilities, a technologically diverse and innovative product portfolio, and an established logistics framework. This strategic positioning allows the company to effectively address the diverse and evolving needs of healthcare providers across its operational territories.

Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (US)

Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) has established itself as the third leading entity in the patient temperature monitoring market as of 2024. The company plays a critical role in this sector, capitalizing on its solid market presence, which is substantiated by strong sales performance and a comprehensive product portfolio that includes handheld, ear, and veterinary thermometers. Baxter's diverse array of offerings, paired with an extensive global distribution network, allows for effective penetration in various international markets. The company's geographical footprint includes a substantial presence in the US as well as other strategic regions. Its R&D capabilities are significant, with facilities located in the US, Germany, Singapore, Italy, and France. Furthermore, Baxter allocates a considerable portion of its revenue to R&D, fostering ongoing innovation and the development of advanced solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the patient temperature monitoring landscape.

