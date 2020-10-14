Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Size Worth $3.1 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient safety and risk management software market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing need for efficient patient safety and risk assessment solutions to increase the efficiency of the healthcare providers and rising government initiatives to promote healthcare IT and improve the healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing occurrence of cyber-attacks on electronic health records is expected to boost the revenue growth of this market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The increasing incidence of medical errors is expected to be the major factor driving the market

The risk management and safety solutions segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.4% in 2019, owing to the development of the solutions to effectively monitor patient safety

The Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 12.5% in 2019, owing to the increasing patient population and increased adoption of technology in healthcare facilities.

Based on software type, the risk management and safety solutions segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.4% in 2019. One of the key factors contributing to the increase in demand for such solutions is to monitor the safety of patients and improve organizational growth, therefore waiving off risk factors. On the other hand, the governance, risk, and compliance solutions segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 40.7% in 2019. This is attributable to the increasing need to reduce the risks associated with patient harm and increase the workflow efficiency of healthcare providers. On the other hand, the ambulatory care center is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing need to improve patient outcomes and improve the quality of care delivery.

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2019. This is attributable to the adoption of healthcare IT solutions to organize and streamline workflow at healthcare institutions. In addition, the rise in the trend of shifting from on-premise healthcare facilities to feasible healthcare software solutions contributes to the growth of this market. In the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.5% over the forecast period. The growing healthcare IT infrastructure and increased government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector in Asian countries is driving the market in this region. Furthermore, Asia is adopting digitization to enhance healthcare facilities with new technologies for better patient care and safety that will boost the market growth in this region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient safety and risk management software market on the basis of software type, end-user, and region:

Patient Safety & Risk Management Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Risk Management & Safety Solutions



Claims Management Software



Governance, Risk & Compliance Solutions

Patient Safety & Risk Management Software End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Care Centers



Long-Term Care Centers



Others

Patient Safety & Risk Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market

Riskonnect Inc.

Health Catalyst (U.S.), LLC

Conduent Inc.

Origami Risk

Symplr

RLDatix

Clarity Group Inc.

Verge Health

RiskQual Technologies

Quantros Inc.

The Patient Safety Company

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.