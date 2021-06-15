Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size Worth $73.46 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 73.46 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to technological advancement in patient monitoring devices as well as the increasing number of hospital admissions globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

The cardiac monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 19.50% in 2020 owing to the high demand for wearable cardiac monitoring devices. The system records patient's physiological data via wearable sensors, for instance, measuring the oxygen level and pulse rate.

Blood glucose monitoring devices are expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing number of diabetic patients who demand monitoring devices to keep track of their health.

Hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.25% in 2020 due to the high demand for various monitoring devices to monitor patients at hospitals.

North America contributed for the largest share 42.70% owing to the presence of dominant market players, well-established reimbursement policies, high healthcare expenditure, and high adoption rate for advanced medical technologies.

Read 187 page research report with ToC on "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-monitoring-devices-market

The COVID-19 has increased the demand for monitoring devices at home and reduced frequent visits to hospitals. The situation has also changed consumer behavior, purchasing, and demand pattern. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need to harness & leverage digital infrastructure for remote patient monitoring. Besides, the combination of remote patient monitoring & telehealth is likely to improve the delivery of at-home healthcare.

Supporting initiatives by the private & public sectors to help COVID-19 patients globally is also driving the patient monitoring devices market growth. For instance, the World Health Organization in February 2021, has distributed 30,000 oxygen concentrations globally. Also, Invacare Corporation witnessed 72.2% sales of respiratory products in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Besides, there has been an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 100 million people have hypertension in the U.S. this further increased risk of heart disease. A growing number of such disorders globally leads to an increase in the demand for patient monitoring devices.

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient monitoring devices market based on product, end-use, and region:

Patient Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems



Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems





Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems



Cardiac Monitoring Devices



ECG Devices





Implantable Loop Recorders





Event Monitors





Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors





Smart/Wearable ECG Monitors



Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices.



Low-acuity Monitoring Devices





Mid-acuity Monitoring Devices





High-acuity Monitoring Devices



Respiratory Monitoring Devices



Pulse Oximeters





Spirometers





Capnographs





Peak Flow Meters



Temperature Monitoring Devices

Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices





Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices





Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices





Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices





Smart Temperature Monitoring Devices



Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices



Hemodynamic Monitors





Blood Pressure Monitors





Disposables



Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices



Fetal Monitoring Devices





Neonatal Monitoring Devices



Neuromonitoring Devices



Electroencephalograph Machines





Electromyography Machines





Cerebral Oximeters





Intracranial Pressure Monitors





Magnetoencephalograph Machines





Transcranial Doppler Machines



Weight Monitoring Devices



Digital





Analog



Other Patient Monitoring Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Home Care settings



Other End Users

Patient Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Honeywell

American Telecare

Roche

Philips Healthcare

Bosch

Biotronik

Intel

Welch Allyn

Health anywhere Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Covidien Plc.

