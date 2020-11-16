Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size Worth $10.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global patient monitoring accessories market size is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Patient monitoring accessories are supplemental products that are used in conjunction with patient monitoring devices to help healthcare professionals accomplish efficient clinical excellence and ensure a high level of quality patient care. The major aim of patient monitoring is to check vital signs, detect early fatal deterioration, and transfer the data wirelessly. Factors like the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, rising demand for round the clock checking, and the advent of technologically advanced monitoring products are fueling the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The SpO2 sensor segment dominated the market in 2019. This is because this sensor aids in non-invasive checking of the amount of dissolved oxygen in the blood, which has become a standard in the healthcare industry worldwide

The brain monitoring system sensors segment is anticipated to register the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of patients requiring sedation for various conditions

North America dominated the global patient monitoring devices market in 2019. This can be attributed to increasing chronic diseases that need routine checking, coupled with the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population and rapid technological advancements

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (SpO2 Sensors, BP Cuffs, NMT Sensors, Temperature Sensors, CO2 Absorbers, ECG Leadwires), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-monitoring-accessories-market

Patient monitoring accessories mainly include SpO2 sensors, NIBP cuffs, temperature sensors, CO2 absorber filters, and ECG leadwires that assist in collecting and analyzing a patient's state of health. According to the WHO, currently, major chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases account for about 60.0% of the total number of deaths and 43.0% of the global burden of diseases. In addition, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death and disability globally, taking 17.9 million lives each year, of which more than three quarters are in low-income and middle-income countries.

The economic burden of CVD is going to worsen in the coming years, as according to an article published by ScienceDaily, cardiovascular disease costs will exceed USD 1.0 trillion by 2035 for the U.S. Based on the same article, the number of Americans with cardiovascular disease will rise to 131.2 million (45%). Prevalence of such fatal diseases needs regulated and round the clock treatment. The accessories assist healthcare professionals in collecting a broad range of real-time health data that is precise and which makes timely intervention possible.

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient monitoring accessories market on the basis of product and region:

Patient Monitoring Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

SpO2 Sensors



Disposable





Reusable



Blood Pressure Cuffs



Disposable





Reusable



Brain Monitoring System Sensors



Neuromuscular Transmission Sensors



Temperature Sensors



Adult





Pediatric



CO2 Absorbers/Amsorb Filters



ECG Leadwires



Type





Disposable







Reusable





By Modality





Diagnostic





Continuous

Patient Monitoring Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



India





Japan





China





Australia





New Zealand



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Patient Monitoring Accessories Market

Medtronic plc

GE Healthcare Limited

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Masimo

Welch Allyn Inc.

LifeScan Inc

Honeywell

Lifecare Solutions

Philips

Omron

Roche

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.