Pan Finance Announces the Q2 Award Winners of 2024

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While the USA and the UK recorded relatively modest declines in inflation rates, the Euro Area continues to grapple with a gradual rise. Overall growth remains hampered by geopolitical tensions, unsteady trade alliances, and extreme climate events. Additionally, election-year peculiarities continue to drive a slowdown in economic activity in key nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, with individuals and institutions watching their political scenes closely as a key metric in spending and investment decisions.

Major central banks, forced by mixed economic indicators, opted for a more cautious, steady approach than investors expected. This quelled initial optimism for summer rate cuts and increased market jitters.

Despite all this, energy, technology, sustainability, and ESG-driven initiatives remain key drivers of interest and growth. In the second edition of 2024, Pan Finance Magazine's cover story explores the need to measure and improve the true impact of conventional investment models on real people, especially beyond city centres. Likewise, in the over xxx pages of thought-provoking and informative content that follow, we delve into the impact of climate conditions on market movements; we explore the LSE and its recurring loss to the US; and we examine the record plunge of the Japanese yen and what it says about the true state of her economy.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Javier Beltrán, CEO of CG Capital Europe stated, "We are very glad to have been recognised as Most Reliable Real Estate & Infrastructures Bank in Europe 2024 by PAN Finance Awards. This additional award to the Firm confirms our commitment to upholding the highest standards of investment banking within the European real estate sector and our dedication to the success of our Clients. Over the last decade, CG Capital Europe has successfully structured and executed over €6.9 billion of sale & financing transactions, underscored by a 95% success ratio (over exclusive mandates to date), which is underpinned by our devotion to clients, well-done work, independence, innovation, honesty and confidentiality. We remain fully committed to our Clients, continually striving to improve and innovate. The best is to come as we focus on exceeding expectations, delivering exceptional value and providing an outstanding service. Our dedication ensures a bright and promising future for CG Capital Europe and its Clients".

"We are thrilled to accept the Best Multi-Currency Swap Platform award from Pan Finance, recognising dtcpay's commitment to revolutionising digital payments. Our mission of 'Tomorrow's Payments, Today' drives us to enable seamless conversion of crypto and stablecoins to fiat within a single app, bypassing traditional exchanges with their high fees and complexity. Our integrated approach allows for instant swaps and convenient withdrawals to bank accounts or card top-ups, facilitating spending at over 100 million Mastercard locations globally. Positioned at the forefront of web3 innovation, dtcpay is reshaping the landscape by enabling effortless transactions across 100+ countries, merging digital and everyday economies. This award underscores our dedication to simplifying digital currency use and enhancing accessibility, marking a significant milestone in our journey to redefine global payments," remarked Anson Zeall, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Compliance at dtcpay.

Sebright Chen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Summer Atlantic Capital said "As the CEO of Summer Atlantic Capital, I am deeply honoured to accept the titles of 'Most Reliable International Joint Venture Enabler - APAC 2024' and 'Outstanding Investment Leader of the Year' from Pan Finance. These awards underscore our unwavering commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and delivering sustainable, long-term value. This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication and innovative spirit of our team, who continuously strive to integrate advanced technologies and ethical practices into our investment strategies. Our mission is to not only drive exceptional financial performance but also to contribute positively to the global economy and society. We are excited to continue our journey, leveraging our expertise to navigate the complexities of international markets and support the next generation of industry leaders. We are grateful to Pan Finance for this honour and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the asset management sector."

Commenting on their awards, Jeremy Bilsky, General Manager of Advance Partners said, "Winning these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It validates our commitment to excellence and innovation, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. The recognition is not just a milestone, but a catalyst of our future growth and success."

Access Bank - Sustainable Bank of the Year - Africa 2024

Access Bank - Business Banking Services of the Year - Africa 2024

Advance Partners - Best Payroll Funding Provider - USA 2024

Advance Partners - Entrepreneurial Financing Partner of the Year - USA 2024

Advance Partners - Most Innovative Payroll Financing Services - USA 2024

BDSwiss - Best Educational Broker - Global 2024

CG Capital Europe - Most Reliable Real Estate & Infrastructures Investment Bank - Europe 2024

Deuna - Most Innovative Digital Wallet - Ecuador 2024

dtcpay - Best Multi-Currency Swap Platform - Singapore 2024

Sebright Chen - Outstanding Investment Leader of the Year - 2024

Summer Atlantic Capital - Most Reliable International Joint Venture Enabler - APAC 2024

Muhammad Al Jasser, president of the Islamic Development Bank; Indermit Gill, chief economist and senior vice president for development economics at the World Bank; M. Ayhan Kose, deputy chief economist and director of the Prospects Group at the World Bank; Agustín Carstens, former governor of the Bank of Mexico and general manager of the Bank for International Settlements; Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys and founding chairman of UIDAI (Aadhaar).

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

