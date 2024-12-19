Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q4 Release and Award Winners of 2024

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fourth quarter of 2024 draws to a close, the world of finance has been marked by significant developments, including escalating Middle East tensions driving up oil prices and China's aggressive stimulus measures to rejuvenate its economy. In this vibrant and challenging economic landscape, Pan Finance Magazine is excited to announce the upcoming release of its highly anticipated 2024 Q4 edition.

This issue offers insightful analyses and in-depth articles covering pivotal topics such as 'Can China's Stimulus Blitz Fix Its Flagging Economy' and 'How the Trump Presidency Might Change the Global Economy.' Readers will explore the implications of rising oil prices on the cost-of-living crisis, strategies to reverse Britain's chronic underinvestment in energy, and innovative solutions like nuclear fusion to meet AI's energy demands. Additionally, the edition features pieces on the EU's new satellite constellation RIS for communications autonomy, tackling human error in cybersecurity, the potential threats of AI superintelligence, and the role of finance in addressing the world's biodiversity crisis.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Ivan Suasti, CEO, SG Consulting LLC, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive the Capital Management Solutions Provider of the Year Ecuador 2024 award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team at SG Consulting Group. We are grateful to all our colleagues who have contributed to this achievement. This award reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions and adhering to the highest industry standards. We see this as a significant milestone, but it's just the beginning. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence, delivering value to our clients and contributing to the growth of the financial services industry."

"Faes & Co is honored to be named the winner of the 'Private Credit Firm of the Year - USA 2024' award from Pan Finance. This recognition is really appreciated by the whole team at our firm, who have worked tirelessly to advance our mission to provide a consistent, stable, asset-backed return for our investors. We'd like to thank Pan Finance for the recognition and congratulate the other winners of the awards," said Christian Faes, CEO of Faes & Co.

Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, said, "Resecurity is excited to receive an award from PAN Finance in one of the core categories - Digital Risk. Our team is proud to protect major financial institutions and Fortune 100 companies worldwide, ensuring cyber resilience and trust among consumers."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q4 2024 edition:

Absa Mauritius - ESG Innovator of the Year - Mauritius 2024

Absa Mauritius - Most Innovative Digital Banking Services - Mauritius 2024

Arc & Co. - Capital Advisory Firm of the Year - UK 2024 -

BDSwiss - Best Educational Broker - Global 2024 -

Faes & Co - Private Credit Firm of the Year - USA 2024 -

Numarqe - Corporate Credit Solutions Provider of the Year - Europe 2024

Paxon - Financial Advisory of the Year - Asia Pacific 2024 -

Resecurity - Best Cybersecurity Platform for Digital Risk Management - MENA 2024 -

Riskalyze - Best SaaS for Wealth Management Firms - USA 2024 -

SG Consulting - Capital Management Solutions Provider of the Year - Ecuador 2024 -

Tayseer - Best Islamic Auto Financing Solutions - Saudi Arabia 2024 -

Wysh - Most Innovative Financial Protection Solutions - USA 2024 -

Wysh - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - USA 2024 -

XM - FX & CFD Broker of the Year - Europe & Middle East 2024 -

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q4 2024

Featuring articles from:

Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania; Kenneth Rogoff, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, recipient of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Prize in Financial Economics, co-author (with Carmen M. Reinhart) of This Time is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly (Princeton University Press, 2011), author of the forthcoming book Our Dollar, Your Problem (Yale University Press, 2025); Howard Davies, first chairman of the United Kingdom's Financial Services Authority (1997-2003), chairman of NatWest Group, former director of the London School of Economics (2003-11), former deputy governor of the Bank of England, director-general of the Confederation of British Industry.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

research@panfinance.net

awards@panfinance.net

LinkedIn

YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372391/5084685/PanFinance_Award_Winners_2024_Logo.jpg