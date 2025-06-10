PairSoft Announces New AI Agents for Finance

Agentic technology to complement accounts payable, procurement automation products

MIAMI, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a market leader in accounts payable (AP), procurement, and payments automation that natively integrates in ERP systems, has unveiled a new product lineup of AI agents for finance.

The agentic AI operates within PairSoft's marquee AP automation and eInvoicing solutions, available to mid-market and enterprise organizations globally through integration in major ERPs such as Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, Blackbaud, Sage Intacct, and Workday. Because the PairSoft product platform is end-to-end, the AI continuously learns from true outcomes in a closed-loop system.

"Immediate functionality will reduce manual work within the general-ledger [GL] coding, purchase-order [PO] matching, and invoice-approver functions of the accounts payable process," said Deepti Vedala, Director of Global AI. "These smaller tasks often impede finance teams' ability to focus on larger initiatives, so AI is the ideal solution to streamline decision-making."

Whereas users of AP automation software are normally tasked with manually entering GL codes, PairSoft's AI-driven tool automatically fills in the codes based on historical invoice data from the team using it. Similarly, the AI will automatically retrieve PO matches at the line level, as well as automatically assign invoice approvers within a user group based on historical data.

"Agentic AI is the first of many products in our overall AI roadmap," said Sami Peltonen, Chief Product Officer. "The investments we've been making in automated intelligence have been prescient not only for developing PairSoft's technology, but also for how CFOs' needs have changed."

According to Peltonen and Vedala, PairSoft's long-term vision is for AI to support CFO strategies, not overtake them. "Something as significant as spend management will always need human oversight," continued Peltonen. "We view AI as one large piece of an organization's approach, not the be-all, end-all."

Current PairSoft users are able to access the AI functionality through contacting their account managers. Prospective and future PairSoft users are able to add AI to their product setup as soon as they begin their implementation.

About PairSoft

PairSoft is a leading provider of procure-to-pay automation, helping businesses optimize their AP workflows with AI-powered solutions and seamless ERP integrations. Its mission is to be the solution of choice for mid-market and enterprise financial services departments that are taking control of their procure-to-pay processes. PairSoft brings enterprise-style capability to B2B transactions, including full process visibility and control, and sustainability support through automation and analytics. Learn more at https://www.pairsoft.com.

