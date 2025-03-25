PairSoft Expands B2B Payments Access Through Bottomline Partnership

New integration with Bottomline's Paymode network strengthens embedded payments strategy

MIAMI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PairSoft, a leader in AI-driven automation for procure-to-pay and document management, announced today its partnership with Bottomline, a global leader in business payments. This collaboration will embed Bottomline's Paymode business payments network into PairSoft's solutions, providing customers access to secure, automated vendor payments directly within their existing accounts payable (AP) workflows.

This partnership solidifies finance teams' access to end-to-end automation through their existing ERP technology. By embedding Bottomline's Paymode payment capabilities into PairSoft's AP automation suite, users can access a pre-enrolled vendor network, gain real-time payment visibility, and utilize fraud prevention controls within one platform.

"The biggest challenge in AP automation goes beyond digitization. It's about ensuring that payments are secure, efficient, and cost-effective with rebate optimization," said Matt Cotter, CEO of PairSoft. "By embedding Paymode, we are significantly reducing fraud risk, allowing our customers to take full advantage of the best payment methods for them."

Embedded technology enables users to initiate and track payments using the PairSoft platform, removing the need for multiple systems. Paymode includes security and fraud prevention measures, employing strict validation processes to reduce the risk of fraud. Moreover, with more than 550,000+ vendors already enrolled in Paymode, businesses can transition to digital payments with a high rate of vendor adoption.

"At Bottomline, we believe in making business payments simple, smart, and secure," said Gunita Bindra, VP of Partnership Strategy & Sales at Bottomline. "By partnering with PairSoft, we're bringing these benefits to even more finance teams, helping them accelerate AP automation and maximize efficiencies."

About PairSoft

PairSoft is a leading provider of procure-to-pay automation, helping businesses optimize their AP workflows with AI-powered solutions and seamless ERP integrations. Its mission is to be the solution of choice for mid-market and enterprise financial services departments that are taking control of their procure-to-pay processes. PairSoft brings enterprise-style capability to B2B transactions, including full process visibility and control, and sustainability support through automation and analytics. Learn more at https://www.pairsoft.com.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $166 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com .

Bottomline, Paymode, and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names, or logos are the property of their respective owners.