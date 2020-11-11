PAAMCO, Investcorp and Risk Premium Investments's former executive joins Fintech PremiaLab

Mr. Groth has over 10 years' experience involving alternative and risk premia investment strategies. He will be responsible to further support the firm's business development efforts in North America specifically leveraging insights from PremiaLab unique dataset on quantitative investment strategies.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said: "We are delighted to welcome Todd to the team. His extensive technical expertise in alternatives and quantitative strategies combined with deep understanding of institutional investors needs will allow our clients to further extract value from our data and analytics.

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at PremiaLab including Andrew Baehr former senior executive at Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, and Risk Premium Investments.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, PremiaLab's capital markets infrastructure is used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization to enhance performance and risk control while reducing costs.

Mr. Groth holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, San Diego, a MS in Mechanical Engineering from University of California, Los Angeles, and a Master of Financial Engineering from UCLA Anderson School of Management. He is a CFA® charter holder.

About PremiaLab

PremiaLab is an independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic & factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and Stockholm, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance & risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 15 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds & insurance companies. For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

