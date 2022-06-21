Over 300 Top Chefs and F&B leaders attended Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai

5 Young Chef's battled for the 'Young Chef of the Year' title supported by Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA Dubai, Danube Hospitality, Safco, Welbilt, TCL and Delta Food Industries

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 42,500 votes, the winners for Popular Choice categories were awarded at Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, held on 20th June 2022 at the Address Sky View Hotel Dubai.

The event was supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly.

The event was Powered by Delta Food Industries FZC and Danube Hospitality Solutions. Among the category sponsors were Safco, Welbilt and TCL Detergents. Trophies were created by Restofair RAK for the winning chefs. The other Partners for the Chef Awards included, Dubai Restaurants Group (DRG), Fusia Events, ZEE TV group, Wassup Dubai and Absolute frame.

"The highlight for the evening was the cook off between 5 Young Chefs who battled it out for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year' title. Sixteen young chefs below 28 years were shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off semi finals at ICCA Dubai on 9th June 2022. The chosen Top 5 competed live at the 4th 'Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards' on 20th June 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel Dubai," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners were purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 20th June 2022. We also had some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.

The winners at the Award night were;-

Middle East Chef Excellence Awards Winners- 2022

Young Chef of the Year Award (Live Cook Off)

Gold Award :- Anshul Pillai, The Address Fountain Views hotel

Silver Award :- Rere Reynaldi, Zero Gravity Dubai

Chef Excellence Awards Winners 2022 (By Popular Choice)



Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc) Gold Gaurav Gaur, Culinary Director, Kitopi Dubai Silver Ryuta Sato, Executive Chef, Emirates Flight Catering





Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel Gold Essam Nabhan, Executive Chef, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort Silver Armando Aristarco, Executive Chef, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall





Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant Gold Dwarika Bhatt, Executive Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai Silver Dhan Singh, Executive Chef, JSB Restaurants Group (The Yellow Chilli By Sanjeev Kapoor)





Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year Gold Giorgio Maggioni, Ex. Sous Chef, Address Sky View Dubai Silver Diego Solis, Ex. Sous Chef, Sofitel Dubai The Palm





Hospitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year Gold Nehul Gautam, Pastry Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai Silver Nishanta Kumara, Pastry Chef, Bahi Ajman Palace





Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year Gold Maria Gallegos, CDC, Hilton Dubai Hotel Silver Mathieu Balbino, CDC, InterContinental Dubai Festival City





Hospitality Excellence :- Sous Chef of the Year Gold Alegre Ejes Masaya, Sous Chef, Coral Beach & Resort Sharjah Silver Tribhuwan Malla Thakuri, Jr. Sous Chef, Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas RAK





Hospitality Excellence :- Chef de Partie of the Year Gold Daljeet Singh, CDP, Wyndham Dubai Deira Silver Rajasekar Paramasivam, CDP, Aloft Palm Jumeirah





Hospitality Excellence :- Demi Chef of the Year Gold Ha Van Vong, Demi Chef, Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai Silver Ahmed Gaber Hamza Khalifa, Demi Chef, TIME Onyx Hotel Apartments





Hospitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year Gold Manoj Kumar, Commis Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai Silver Chok Bahadur, Commis Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai





Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year Gold Dhanik Lal Das, Kitchen Steward, Four points by Sheraton Sharjah Silver Muhammad Suleman, Cluster Steward Manager, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall





Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year Gold Ephraim Aidomoje Aigbagenode, Kitchen Helper, C Central Resort The Palm Silver Saroj Kumar, Commis Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai





Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year (Kitchen) Gold Kanishka Dilhan Kulasekara, Demi Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel DDC Silver Abdul Motin, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach





Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year Gold Sinkeun Choi, Speciality Head Chef, Armani Hotel Dubai Silver Nour Al Huda, Commis Chef, Conrad Dubai





Hospitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award Gold Mike Borsdorf , VP Culinary, Kitopi Dubai Silver Rami Abdou Al Jebraiel, Dir. Culinary, Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre Sharjah





Hospitality Excellence:- Food Blogger of the Year Award Gold Bader Najeeb, Pastry Chef, Emirates Flight Catering Silver Najukta Sayyad, @ Fork.on.roads

Judges Choice Awards - 2022

Avneesh Gautama, Head Chef, Dialogue- Dine and Lounge Dubai Promising Chef of the Year JM Foods LLC Culinary Partner of the Year - Company Restofair Non Food Supplier of the Year Masterbaker Food Supplier of the Year Barakat Team Chef Supporter of the Year - Company Ron Pilnik – Emirates Snacks Food Chef Supporter of the Year - Individual IFFCO – Out of Home Industry Supporter of the Year Harald Oberender – Dubai World Trade Center Lifetime Achievement Award Muchie Masunungure, Executive Chef, Soul Hospitality Restaurants Dubai Restaurant Chef of the Year Mohammed Hussain Bahar, Executive Chef, Freshbook Foods, Kuwait Entrepreneur Chef of the year Mohamed Chabchoul, Executive Chef, Grand Millennium Business Bay Dubai Rising Chef of the Year Vikas Khanna Inspiring Chef of the Year Uwe Micheel Exceptional Leader of the Year Yugal Kishor, Head Chef, Reform Social & Grill Dubai Head Chef of the Year Abel Vieilleville, Ex. Pastry Chef, Address Downtown Dubai Pastry Chef of the Year

The list of all the winners can also be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-winners/chef-winners-2022

For any more information regarding the awards please write to email@hozpitality.com

For more details and pictures of the awards, please connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

