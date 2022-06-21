Over 300 Top Chefs and F&B leaders attended Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel in Dubai

5 Young Chef's battled for the 'Young Chef of the Year' title supported by Emirates Culinary Guild, ICCA Dubai, Danube Hospitality, Safco, Welbilt, TCL and Delta Food Industries

DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 42,500 votes, the winners for Popular Choice categories were awarded at Hozpitality Group's 4th Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, held on 20th June 2022 at the Address Sky View Hotel Dubai.

The event was supported by the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai. The Judges for the Awards were prominent hospitality professionals, and these champions were invaluable in judging the Young Chefs fairly.

The event was Powered by Delta Food Industries FZC and Danube Hospitality Solutions. Among the category sponsors were Safco, Welbilt and TCL Detergents. Trophies were created by Restofair RAK for the winning chefs. The other Partners for the Chef Awards included, Dubai Restaurants Group (DRG), Fusia Events, ZEE TV group, Wassup Dubai and Absolute frame.

"The highlight for the evening was the cook off between 5 Young Chefs who battled it out for the prestigious 'Young Chef of the Year' title. Sixteen young chefs below 28 years were shortlisted to compete in the LIVE cook-off semi finals at ICCA Dubai on 9th June 2022. The chosen Top 5 competed live at the 4th 'Hozpitality Chef Excellence Awards' on 20th June 2022 at the luxurious Address Sky View Hotel Dubai," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

"For the Popular Choice Awards, the winners were purely based on popular choice and will be announced in a ceremony on 20th June 2022. We also had some Judges Choice Awards on top of the Popular Choice Awards," said Vandana Raj Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Group's Middle East Chef Excellence Awards - MEA recognizes the talented Chef within the industry from different categories and departments in Middle East and Africa.

The winners at the Award night were;- 

Middle East Chef Excellence Awards Winners- 2022

Young Chef of the Year Award (Live Cook Off)

Gold Award :- Anshul Pillai, The Address Fountain Views hotel

Silver Award :- Rere Reynaldi, Zero Gravity Dubai

Chef Excellence Awards Winners 2022 (By Popular Choice)

Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year - Institutional Catering (Airlines, Catering etc)

Gold

 Gaurav Gaur, Culinary Director, Kitopi Dubai

Silver

Ryuta Sato, Executive Chef,  Emirates Flight Catering




Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel

Gold

Essam Nabhan, Executive Chef,  Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort 

Silver

Armando Aristarco, Executive Chef, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall



Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Chef of the Year- Free Standing Restaurant

Gold

Dwarika Bhatt, Executive Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai

Silver

Dhan Singh, Executive Chef,  JSB Restaurants Group (The Yellow Chilli By Sanjeev Kapoor)




Hospitality Excellence:- Executive Sous Chef of the Year

Gold

 Giorgio Maggioni, Ex. Sous Chef, Address Sky View Dubai

Silver

 Diego Solis, Ex. Sous Chef,  Sofitel Dubai The Palm



Hospitality Excellence:- Pastry Chef of the Year

Gold

Nehul Gautam, Pastry Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Silver

 Nishanta Kumara, Pastry Chef, Bahi Ajman Palace



Hospitality Excellence:- Chef de Cuisine of the Year

Gold

 Maria Gallegos, CDC,  Hilton Dubai Hotel

Silver

 Mathieu Balbino, CDC,  InterContinental Dubai Festival City




Hospitality Excellence :- Sous Chef of the Year

Gold

 Alegre Ejes Masaya, Sous Chef,  Coral Beach & Resort Sharjah

Silver

 Tribhuwan Malla Thakuri, Jr. Sous Chef,  Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas RAK



Hospitality Excellence :- Chef de Partie of the Year

Gold

 Daljeet Singh, CDP, Wyndham Dubai Deira

Silver

 Rajasekar Paramasivam, CDP,  Aloft Palm Jumeirah



Hospitality Excellence :- Demi Chef of the Year

Gold

 Ha Van Vong, Demi Chef,  Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai

Silver

Ahmed Gaber Hamza Khalifa, Demi Chef, TIME Onyx Hotel Apartments



Hospitality Excellence:- Commi Chef of the Year

Gold

Manoj Kumar, Commis Chef,  TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Silver

Chok Bahadur, Commis Chef, Paramount Hotel Dubai




Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen Steward of the Year

Gold

Dhanik Lal Das, Kitchen Steward,  Four points by Sheraton Sharjah

Silver

Muhammad Suleman, Cluster Steward Manager, Address Boulevard & Address Dubai Mall



Hospitality Excellence:- Kitchen helper of the Year

Gold

Ephraim Aidomoje Aigbagenode, Kitchen Helper,  C Central Resort The Palm

Silver

 Saroj Kumar, Commis Chef, Zero Gravity Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year (Kitchen)

Gold

Kanishka Dilhan Kulasekara, Demi Chef, Radisson Blu Hotel DDC

Silver

Abdul Motin, Commis Chef,  Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach




Hospitality Excellence:- Rising Star Chef of the Year

Gold

 Sinkeun Choi,  Speciality Head Chef, Armani Hotel Dubai

Silver

 Nour Al Huda, Commis Chef, Conrad Dubai



Hospitality Excellence:- Lifetime Achievement Award

Gold

 Mike Borsdorf , VP Culinary, Kitopi Dubai

Silver

Rami Abdou Al Jebraiel, Dir. Culinary,  Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre Sharjah



Hospitality Excellence:- Food Blogger of the Year Award

Gold

Bader Najeeb, Pastry Chef,  Emirates Flight Catering

Silver

 Najukta Sayyad, @ Fork.on.roads

Judges Choice Awards - 2022

Avneesh Gautama, Head Chef, Dialogue- Dine and Lounge Dubai

Promising Chef of the Year

JM Foods LLC

Culinary Partner of the Year - Company

Restofair

Non Food Supplier of the Year

Masterbaker

Food Supplier of the Year

Barakat Team

Chef Supporter of the Year - Company

Ron Pilnik – Emirates Snacks Food

Chef Supporter of the Year - Individual

IFFCO – Out of Home

Industry Supporter of the Year

Harald Oberender – Dubai World Trade Center

Lifetime Achievement Award

Muchie Masunungure, Executive Chef,  Soul Hospitality Restaurants Dubai

Restaurant Chef of the Year

Mohammed Hussain Bahar, Executive Chef,  Freshbook Foods, Kuwait

Entrepreneur Chef of the year

Mohamed Chabchoul, Executive Chef,  Grand Millennium Business Bay Dubai

Rising Chef of the Year

Vikas Khanna

Inspiring Chef of the Year

Uwe Micheel

Exceptional Leader of the Year

Yugal Kishor, Head Chef, Reform Social & Grill Dubai

Head Chef of the Year

Abel Vieilleville, Ex. Pastry Chef, Address Downtown Dubai

Pastry Chef of the Year

The list of all the winners can also be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/chef-winners/chef-winners-2022 

For any more information regarding the awards please write to email@hozpitality.com
For more details and pictures of the awards, please connect on:-

https://www.facebook.com/hozpitalityexcellenceawards/

https://www.facebook.com/Hozpitality/

http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

