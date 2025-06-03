Hozpitality Group Announces the Winners of the Chef Excellence Awards 2025

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group proudly concluded the 8th edition of the prestigious Middle East Chef Excellence Awards on the evening of June 2nd at the stunning Address Skyview Hotel in Downtown Dubai. The highly anticipated annual celebration brought together over 300 culinary leaders, professionals, and industry partners under one roof to honor and celebrate the finest talents in the region's vibrant culinary scene.

This year's event showcased an engaging blend of accolades, including Popular Choice Awards voted by the public, Judges' Choice Awards, and the much-awaited Live Cook-Off, where five aspiring young chefs battled for the coveted title of 'Young Chef of the Year.' The competition brought high energy and inspiration as the next generation of culinary stars demonstrated their creativity and skills in front of a live audience.

In addition to the awards, Hozpitality Group unveiled the highly regarded Hozpitality's Best – Culinary Powerlist, which honored the 30 Most Popular Culinary Leaders across the region. This recognition is based on a combination of public votes and peer recommendations, spotlighting individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the growth and excellence of the industry. The list can be seen at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/hozpitalitys-best-winners/chef-in-me-2025

The event was held in association with the Emirates Culinary Guild and ICCA Dubai, with generous support from a stellar lineup of sponsors and partners. Nestlé led as the Gold Sponsor, with additional support from US Beef and Delta Food Industries as Powered By sponsors. Welbilt, Taaza Fine Foods, and Bragard supported as Category Sponsors, while Fusia Events, Restofair RAK, Absolute Frame, Col Vetoraz, RR Cellars, Sirocco, and Godawan added invaluable contributions as official partners.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, said, "We are humbled by the overwhelming response and participation at this year's Chef Excellence Awards. The level of passion, talent, and innovation in the Middle East's culinary industry continues to inspire us. This platform is a tribute to the unsung heroes who bring flavors to life and shape the future of hospitality."

The evening celebrated not just excellence in cooking, but also camaraderie, creativity, and collaboration within the industry. With each passing year, the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards continues to grow in impact, offering a prestigious stage to recognize those who make dining in the region an exceptional experience.

From seasoned Executive Chefs to emerging Rising Stars, the night was a spectacular celebration of passion and perseverance.

Key Winners of the Chef Excellence Awards 2025

Executive Chef of the Year – Hotel

Clive Micallef , Executive Chef – Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek

, Executive Chef – Marriott Marquis Dubai at Jewel of the Creek Executive Chef of the Year – Institutional Catering

Andre Ghanimeh , Group Executive Chef – Sodexo Kelvin Catering Services & Facilities

, Group Executive Chef – Sodexo Kelvin Catering Services & Facilities Executive Chef of the Year – Free-Standing Restaurant

Dwarika Bhatt , Executive Chef – Zero Gravity

, Executive Chef – Zero Gravity Female Chef of the Year

Syifani Fortuna Azzahra , Pastry Chef – EMAAR Arabian Ranches

, Pastry Chef – EMAAR Arabian Ranches Pastry Chef of the Year

Abdul Muneer , Senior Chef de Partie – Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

, Senior Chef de Partie – Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche Rising Star Chef of the Year

Saumya Tamrakar , Senior Chef de Partie – Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & The Walk

, Senior Chef de Partie – Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & The Walk Lifetime Achievement Award

Ali Zaroual , Pastry Chef – Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman

, Pastry Chef – Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman Most Popular Chef of the Year

Muchie Masunungure, Executive Chef – Soul Hospitality Restaurant LLC

Judges' Choice Awardees

Executive Chef of the Year : Dip Shrestha , Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

: , Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche Chef Supporter of the Year : Helene Raudaschl , Indoguna Dubai

: , Indoguna Dubai Hospitality Technology Partner : Foodverse

: Promising Chef of the Year : Arshad Khan , Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

: , Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Inspiring Chef of the Year : Manzoor Hassan Balghari , Top Deal Party Services

: , Top Deal Party Services Rising Star Chef of the Year : Elie Lteif , Culinary Advisor – Nestlé Professional

: , Culinary Advisor – Nestlé Professional Culinary Leader of the Year : Ludovic Garnier , Executive Producer Culinary – Paramount Hotel Dubai

: , Executive Producer Culinary – Paramount Hotel Dubai Team Player Chef of the Year: Ruan Potgieter , Executive Chef – Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Congratulations to all winners and participants who have raised the bar in culinary excellence!

Stay tuned for event highlights, interviews, and photo albums on www.hozpitality.com

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a leading name in the global hospitality industry, providing a platform for professionals to connect, share, and celebrate excellence in hospitality. With a strong presence in Dubai and India, Hozpitality Group hosts prestigious events, including the Middle East Chef Excellence Awards, to recognize and honor outstanding achievements in the industry.

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

