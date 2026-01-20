Hozpitality Opens Platform with Free Corporate Accounts to Expand Access and Accelerate Hiring Across the Hospitality Industry

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group Inc., a global professional networking and hiring platform dedicated to the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of Free Corporate Accounts, enabling hospitality businesses to create verified profiles and actively engage on the platform at no cost.

The initiative removes traditional entry barriers for employers while reinforcing Hozpitality's mission to connect hospitality brands, talent, and industry stakeholders on a single, purpose-built platform.

With a Free Corporate Account, companies can receive Blue Tick verification, build a branded presence on Hozpitality, post unlimited job openings, manage applications through a centralized dashboard, publish articles and announcements, promote products and offers, and gain visibility across Hozpitality's SEO-optimized web pages — all with no obligations and no credit card required.

"Hospitality is fundamentally a people-driven industry, yet access to hiring tools and visibility has often been limited by cost," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group Inc. "By opening our platform for free, we're ensuring that every hospitality business — regardless of size — has the opportunity to be seen, to hire, and to grow. This is about empowering the industry, not replacing premium solutions."

Free Access with Clear Growth Pathways

While core access to the platform is now free, Hozpitality continues to offer Starter, Growth, and Enterprise plans designed for companies seeking expanded reach, faster hiring cycles, and enhanced brand exposure.

"Free access removes friction, but scale requires strategy," Bhatt added. "Our premium plans are built for businesses that want to move faster — with direct candidate outreach, higher exposure beyond followers, featured placements, media visibility, integrations, and priority support. The free tier opens the door; our paid plans help organizations accelerate."

Details of all available plans are available at:- https://www.hozpitality.com/packages

Strengthening the Hospitality Ecosystem

Hozpitality was created to serve as more than a recruitment platform. It functions as a professional ecosystem where employers, talent, suppliers, educators, and industry leaders can connect, share knowledge, and build long-term value.

"The hospitality industry thrives on relationships, reputation, and visibility," Bhatt said. "Our vision is to become the digital backbone of hospitality — where hiring, branding, content, and community coexist. Making the platform free to use is a natural step toward building a stronger, more inclusive global hospitality network."

About Hozpitality Group Inc.

Hozpitality Group Inc. is a hospitality-focused professional platform designed to connect employers, talent, and industry stakeholders worldwide. The platform offers recruitment solutions, employer branding tools, content publishing, marketplace access, events, media exposure, and enterprise services tailored specifically for the hospitality sector.

For more information or to create a Free Corporate Account, visit: www.hozpitality.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5669269/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg