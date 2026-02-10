Hozpitality Group Unveils "Hozpitality's Best 30 F&B Leaders in the Middle East 2026" Powerlist

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, a leading global platform for the hospitality industry, proudly announces the highly anticipated Hozpitality's Best 30 F&B Leaders in the Middle East 2026 Powerlist, a definitive recognition of the region's most influential and innovative Food & Beverage professionals.

The prestigious Powerlist celebrates exceptional leaders who are redefining standards of excellence, driving operational innovation, and shaping the future of the Middle East's dynamic F&B landscape.

Each distinguished leader was initially nominated by their respective organizations, recognizing their outstanding internal impact. The final selection was determined through an extensive industry-wide voting process, with peers and professionals across the F&B sector casting votes—ensuring that the honorees truly represent those most respected and admired by the wider hospitality community.

A Grand Celebration Awaits: Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2026

While the Powerlist winners have been officially revealed online, the formal celebration will take place at the Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2026, to be held on:

Date: March 25, 2026

Venue: Anantara Hotel, Downtown Dubai

This high-profile gala event will bring together hospitality leaders, brand owners, operators, and decision-makers from across the region. Each honoree will receive a prestigious trophy and official certificate, recognizing their significant contributions to the growth and evolution of the F&B industry.

"The Middle East continues to be one of the most exciting and competitive F&B markets in the world," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group.

"This Powerlist is not just about titles—it's about leadership, innovation, resilience, and real impact. These individuals are shaping the future of hospitality across the region."

Hozpitality's Best 30 F&B Leaders in the Middle East 2026

Andrew Vieira, Director of Food & Beverage, Anantara Downtown Dubai

Ashraf Al Maghrabi, Director of Food & Beverage, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Danijel Veljovic, F&B Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai

Dario Buonavoglia, Cluster Director of F&B, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk

Darrell De Souza, F&B Manager, City Seasons Muscat

Dhiraj Kumar, Director of Food & Beverage, i&c F&B, Fujairah Rotana Resort & Spa

Digvijay Rathore, Executive Assistant Manager – F&B, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Hesham Abdalla, Director of Food & Beverage, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residence

Jerome Barbeau, Director of Food & Beverage, IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City

Julia Margariti, Director of Food & Beverage, Amwaj Rotana Jumeirah Beach

Kevin Rowe, Cluster Director of Food & Beverage, Hilton Bahrain

Khaled Kamal, Food & Beverage Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Jadaf

Kiran Ramsaran, Director of Food & Beverage & Culinary, Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre

Leni Thomas, Food & Beverage Manager, Aloft Abu Dhabi – Marriott International

Luca Barba, Director of Food & Beverage, The Mangroves Abu Dhabi, LXR Hotel & Resort

Michael John Fernandes, Cluster F&B Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah & Bahi Ajman Palace

Mohamed El Aziri, Cluster Director of F&B, Wyndham Hotels Ajman

Mohammad Omarjee, Owner, Sushic Dubai

Mohan Raj, General Manager, WaFi Restaurants

Nader El Omari, Senior Director of Operations, Intercat Hospitality

Pierre Desfotaine, F&B Director, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Raffi Torikian, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina

Rajan Malik, General Manager, Asha's Restaurant International

Ruben Serra, Director of Food & Beverage, JW Marriott Hotel Muscat

Samrat Sharma, Director of Operations, Talabat

Shiv Kapoor, F&B Manager, Radisson Blu Resort, Fujairah

Tarun Jewalikar, Cluster Director of Food & Beverage, Accor – Novotel & Adagio Premium Dubai Al Barsha

Vishva Shekhawat, F&B Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach

Vladislav Zabelin, Director of Food & Beverage, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai

Walid Shabrawy, Director of Food & Beverage, Kempinski Nile Hotel Cairo, Egypt

Commended Winners

Hozpitality Group also extends special recognition to the following Commended Winners for their remarkable leadership and industry contributions:

Akhilesh Bahl, Founder & CEO, Malt & Salt Hospitality

Andre Grove, F&B Director, Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai

Francesco Sica, General Manager, CÉ LA VI Dubai

George Rodopoulos, General Manager, Bar Du Port Abu Dhabi

Karim Shokry, Director of F&B, Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai

Laurent Milliasseau, Executive Assistant Manager – F&B, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort

Raneesh Gangadharan, General Manager, Silk Lantern

Rania Saied, CEO, Arabian Hospitality – Alrais Holding

Shrey Mehta, Director of Food & Beverage, Sheraton Marriott International – Oman

Swadha Kuthiala, Director of Food & Beverage, Rotana Hotels – Oman

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a global hospitality networking and media platform dedicated to connecting professionals, brands, and leaders across hotels, restaurants, travel, and lifestyle sectors. Through industry awards, powerlists, events, recruitment solutions, and thought leadership, Hozpitality empowers hospitality professionals worldwide to grow, connect, and succeed.

Website: www.hozpitality.com

