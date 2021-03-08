Orion Innovation Announces Strategic Partnerships with Ribbon Communications and American Virtual Cloud Technologies for Digital Product Development Services

Adds 400+ expert telecom engineers in new Turkey R&D center

EDISON, N.J., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced that it has entered into a strategic multi-year agreement with Ribbon Communications Inc. ("Ribbon") (NASDAQ:RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. Orion also entered into a strategic deal to provide software engineering to telecommunications provider American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. ("AVCT") (NASDAQ:AVCT) for its KANDY cloud communications services.

As part of these partnerships, Orion expands its Digital Product Development centers by establishing a new location in Istanbul and adds 400+ R&D engineers, currently providing services to Ribbon and AVCT, through a carveout of NetRD Bilişim Teknolojileri ve Telekomünikasyon A.S.

Orion has grown both organically and inorganically through selective strategic growth investments and acquisitions over the last few years. Its Digital Product Development Division was recently expanded with a new R&D center in Romania, and the addition of the Turkey center further deepens telecommunications domain expertise to deliver a broad range of capabilities to new blue-chip telecommunications clients such as Ribbon. It's expected that both the Turkey and Romanian centers will be expanded significantly over the next few years.

"We are very pleased to forge these long-term strategic relationships with new telecommunications clients and include them in our growing list of blue-chip clients. Our mission is to drive business innovation rooted in both engineering and design thinking with deep domain expertise to serve our clients. Expanding our specialized telecommunications team in Europe aligns perfectly with our business objectives," said Raj Patil, CEO of Orion.

"I am excited to welcome a team of 400 highly skilled engineers with deep ICT domain expertise acquired through decades of collaboration with top tier telecommunications vendors," said Alex Bogachek, CEO of Orion's Digital Product Development Division. "This R&D site in Turkey greatly expands our delivery capabilities, and along with our other sites in Russia, Romania, Serbia and Lithuania, will continue to build cutting edge solutions for our clients in Europe and the US."

Tony Sarfo, EVP and GM of Ribbon's Cloud and Edge Business Unit, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Orion and excited to leverage their extensive experience in strategic product development. We believe their strong global telecommunications domain expertise will provide additional scale for our development operations and help us to continue delivering the cutting edge innovations our customers have come to expect from Ribbon."

"Partnering with Orion's Digital Product Development team provides us with a quality pool of engineers to develop innovative advancements to our products and scale globally," said Sacha Gera, President of AVCT's Kandy Solutions.

Orion now has over 4,750 highly skilled associates in 11 major delivery locations across the world.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 4750 associates help Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Orion serves clients across financial services, professional services, telecommunications and media, automotive, industrial automation, professional sports and entertainment, life sciences, e-commerce, and education. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

