Ori Selects Kao Data for its First UK AI Cloud Region

Ori chooses Kao Data's NVIDIA DGX-Ready data centre campus in Harlow for its first, UK-based, end-to-end AI infrastructure deployment.

Ori is the first AI cloud provider to deploy NVIDIA's latest H200 GPUs in the UK, hosting them at Kao Data, with exciting plans to introduce NVIDIA's much-heralded GB200 architecture for both local and global customers from April 2025 .

The collaboration enables Ori to deliver secure, scalable and sustainable, AI-optimised cloud infrastructure with a flexible software layer perfect for AI training and inference workloads.

LONDON, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has been chosen by O ri , the AI-native cloud provider, to host its first, UK-based cloud region.

The deployment at Kao Data's Harlow campus, which includes the country's first tranche of state-of-the-art, NVIDIA H200 GPUs, marks a significant milestone in Ori's' European cloud expansion, and further reinforces Kao Data's position as the UK's leader in high-density colocation solutions for AI.

The collaboration will enable Ori's customers to access cutting-edge GPU clusters, purpose-built for AI and deep learning applications, hosted within Kao Data's industrial-scale, NVIDIA DGX-Ready data centre environment, powered by 100% certified renewable energy.

"We are delighted to partner with Kao Data for our UK expansion, and its Harlow campus offers us the perfect mix of high-density data centre infrastructure, renewable energy, and close proximity to London and Cambridge's thriving AI and tech ecosystems," said Mahdi Yahya, Founder & CEO of Ori. "As demand for AI continues to surge, it was imperative to find a specialist data centre operator that understood AI and could support the scalability, performance and sustainability requirements of our GPU-powered cloud."

Spencer Lamb, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Kao Data, added: "Ori's decision to host their AI cloud infrastructure at our Harlow campus underscores our reputation as the key destination for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) deployments in the UK. Our partnership illustrates the continued need for the country to be investing in, supporting and hosting AI architectures, and showcases how the UK can continue to be a leader in the AI race by attracting and working with innovative, world-class startups."

Ori's AI cloud infrastructure at Kao Data includes a substantial cluster of NVIDIA's latest H200 Tensor Core GPUs, the most powerful unit on the market, with breakthrough performance and memory capabilities, making it the preferred GPU for generative AI and large language models (LLMs).

This deployment of next generation AI infrastructure comes at a time the UK Government is ramping up AI adoption in an effort to boost economic growth, provide jobs for the future and improve society and people's everyday lives. As part of the government's AI Opportunities Action Plan 'AI Growth Zones' (AIGZs) are to be developed across the country, and Ori's deployment at Kao Data has reinforced Harlow and the Cambridge-London "UK Innovation Corridor" as a prime location for future AI investment.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of UK and European data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Its award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission-critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160 MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned – all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

About Ori

Ori is an AI infrastructure provider delivering high-performance compute solutions for AI training and inference. With a focus on operationalising AI for enterprises, Ori's cloud platform offers scalable and cost-effective GPU compute solutions for the next generation of AI applications.

