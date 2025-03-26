Kao Data Secures New Customer Contract from UK Cloud and Hosting Provider, 20i

20i has chosen Kao Data's state-of-the-art Harlow facility as its new data centre supplier, enhancing service performance, speed, security and reliability for both its customers and infrastructure.

The partnership enables 20i to strengthen its green hosting credentials with one of the UK's most sustainably powered and operated data centres.

Underscoring 20i's commitment to continuous improvement, Kao Data's Harlow campus provides the company with award-winning data centre space, engineered for AI and advanced workloads.

LONDON, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao Data, the specialist developer and operator of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing, has today announced it has secured a new customer contract with 20i, one of the UK's leading cloud, reseller, and web hosting companies.

Founded in 2016, 20i has quickly become a leader in managed hosting services. It offers a unique, auto-scaling platform that ensures consistent and optimal customer website performance, regardless of user demand. 20i's innovative approach has set it apart in a highly competitive hosting market, enabling agencies, freelancers, businesses and resellers to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable services to their clients.

By working with Kao Data, 20i will be able to further optimise its service offerings, which include its 20i Managed Cloud Services, by leveraging a world-class data centre environment that provides maximum levels of security, reliability, and diverse connectivity options, with on-ramps to all major hyperscale cloud platforms.

Further, Kao Data's Harlow campus is well-known for its cutting-edge data centre architecture, engineered for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced computing workloads, its record for 100% uptime, and its leading security credentials. By hosting its infrastructure at Kao Data, 20i guarantees faster load times, enhanced reliability, and greater security for its customers, while delivering the highest standards of operational excellence.

"At 20i, we're dedicated to continuously improving our services, and we're glad to partner with Kao Data, whose data centres will allow us to meet and exceed demands for security, performance and sustainability," said Lloyd Cobb, Director at 20i. "By collocating at Kao Data, we're not only providing our customers with an enhanced digital platform that meets strict performance and data sovereignty requirements, but one that offers greater resiliency and, importantly, reinforces our companies' environmental commitments."

20i's commitment to sustainability is reflected in its use of 100% renewable energy to power its cloud and hosting services, its collaboration with data centres that have low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings and providing an ultra-energy efficient hosting platform.

By deploying at Kao Data, 20i strengthens its green hosting credentials, aligning itself with one of the UK's most sustainable data centres. Kao Data's BREEAM-certified Harlow campus, powered entirely by 100% certified renewable energy and utilising hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) in its backup generators, further supports this commitment and delivers an SLA-backed PUE of <1.2, even at partial loads.

Spencer Lamb, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Kao Data, added, "We're delighted to welcome 20i to our Harlow campus, and their decision to join Kao Data is a clear example of our capabilities as one of the UK's leading providers of high-performance colocation services for AI, cloud and enterprise. Our partnership also highlights the growing trend of compute workloads migrating from the West of London to the North and East, and we are proud to power its cloud hosting platform sustainably from the heart of the UK Innovation Corridor."

20i's deployment follows Kao Data's recent news announcing KLON-03 – its new, 17.6MW high performance data centre, purpose-built to accommodate hybrid-cooling technology. KLON-03 enables AI and cloud customers to deploy multi-megawatts (MWs) of direct-to-chip, liquid cooled infrastructure alongside traditional air-cooled servers, and demonstrates continued demand for high-density colocation capacity at Kao Data's Harlow campus.

About Kao Data

Kao Data leads the industry, pioneering the development and operation of data centres engineered for AI and advanced computing. With hyperscale-inspired facilities east and west of London, and northern England's largest data centre planned for Greater Manchester, we are home to technology's most demanding computing infrastructure.

Our award-winning, NVIDIA DGX-Ready certified data centres are designed, engineered, and operated by one of the industry's most respected teams. Together, this provides colocation customers deploying mission critical AI, enterprise, and cloud workloads with a secure, scalable, and sustainable compute environment, backed by a guarantee of 100% uptime.

Kao Data's data centre portfolio includes more than 160MW of IT load, either currently operational, under development or planned – all of which is under-pinned by the highest energy efficiency, sustainability and ESG credentials.

Backed by leading international investors, and with several pioneering 'industry firsts' to our name, Kao Data represents the future in industrial scale, high-capacity data centres for AI and the next generation of compute.

Kaodata.com