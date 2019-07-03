Organic Chips Market Size Worth $80.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 4.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic chips market size is expected to reach USD 80.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Changing eating habits of the population is majorly driving the sales of organic chips owing to consumer's shift towards eating between the meals in a day. Additionally, the trend of consumption of clean-label food products on a global level is expected to drive the market.

Increasing availability of advanced distributing channels and networks for organic chips including hyper/supermarkets is expected to fuel the demand. Manufacturers are focusing on targeting the demographic of urban consumers willing to switch from the conventional and other baked chips to healthier alternatives. They are majorly strategizing on involving more product variations in the portfolio to grab the attention of the consumers.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of product type, fruit organic chips are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The vegetable product segment dominated the global market with a share of 34.9% in 2018

North America dominated the market in 2018, which constituted for 34.2% of the market. This trend is projected to resume over the next few years

Countries such as Germany and France are expected to be the major markets, due to high disposable income of the consumers, followed by India , China , and Japan in Asia Pacific

Various manufacturers are concentrating on product portfolio expansion to fulfill the consumer demand for a variety in the organic chips taste-wise and estimating existing and future demand patterns from upcoming application segments.

Growing health awareness and demand for chemical free food products are the major factors propelling the market growth. High investment in the research and development sector is expected to fuel the revenue of the major players in the market.

In 2018, North America held the largest share of 34.2% in terms of revenue. Growing popularity of organic chips and rising prevalence of obesity in the countries such as U.S. have propelled the market growth in the region. Another factor boosting the market growth in North America is the strong presence of the key players in the country such as Kettle Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Luke's Organic, General Mills Inc., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.). Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period due to improving economic conditions and growing disposable income of consumers in the region.

The product segment of the market is categorized as vegetable, fruits, cereal, and grain. The vegetable product segment hold the largest share of the overall revenue, due to its easy availability and popularity. In addition, consumer preference for potato chips over any other fruit chips is another factor driving the segment.

Apart from vegetables, cereal and grain chips are expected to witness high growth due to awareness of the health benefits of cereals and grains. Increasing demand for spices in these organic products in Asia Pacific has provided opportunities to the players for their product portfolio expansion in order to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

