Organic Beverage Market Worth $47.78 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 13.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global organic beverages market size is estimated to reach at USD 47.78 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 13.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High product demand across the globe and rising disposable income levels in developing economies are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Demand for non-sugary, non-caffeinated drinks will also fuel the product demand over the coming years.

Key suggestions from the report:

The non-dairy product segment is projected to account for the largest share of the global organic beverage market by 2025

Offline distribution channel led the market in 2018. However, the online segment will register the maximum growth rate over the forecast years

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period

This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, rising disposable income levels, and establishments of various international retail stores in the emerging countries like China and India

U.S., Germany , China , Brazil , and South Africa are the major countries with lucrative growth opportunities for the market in their respective regions

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Organic Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Non-dairy, Fruit, Coffee & Tea, Beer & Wine), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organic-beverages-market

Availability of products with new flavors and ingredients like turmeric, aloe Vera, and activated charcoal in attractive easy-to-carry & -store packaging will also fuel the demand. Non-dairy beverages product segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2018. Non-dairy drinks are prepared from sources like legumes, plant materials, nuts, and cereals and hence act as functional drinks. Organic beverages are also used as substitute for milk.

Coffee and tea product segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecasted period. Factors, such as increasing health awareness, preference for organic and natural drinks, and changing lifestyles, are boosting the segment growth. Led by U.S., North America was the largest regional market in the year 2018 owing to presence of target population. The regional market is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to rising number of cafes and food chains in U.S.

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic beverage market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Organic Beverage Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Non-dairy Beverages (Soy, Rice, Oat)



Fruit Beverages



Coffee & Tea



Beer & Wine



Others

Organic Beverage Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Organic Beverage Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

