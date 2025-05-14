Orderfox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft

New Era of Market Intelligence Thanks to the Integration of Gieni AI into Microsoft 365 Copilot

ZURICH, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orderfox, a leading provider of AI-based solutions for big data-driven market analysis and procurement, announces its collaboration with Microsoft. As part of this, Gieni AI – the interactive AI agent for market analysis – will be accessible through Microsoft 365 Copilot. The agreement marks the beginning of a collaboration lasting at least five years. The shared mission: turning data into a true competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes worldwide. Gieni AI is becoming an integral part of the digital workspace with high-trust for millions of users – redefining access to market analytics.

In a world where data is abundant, access alone is no longer enough – what matters is the ability to transform it into real insight. An important step in this direction is the collaboration between Orderfox and Microsoft.

Gieni AI is not a traditional market data solution, it is a combination of:

a semantic AI chatbot,

interactive real-time dashboards,

the ability to generate customized market reports in minutes,

and a weekly growing specialized database currently containing over 5 million company profiles worldwide and more than 380 million analyzed web pages

Combined with Microsoft 365 Copilot, this creates a solution that enables users to analyze in seconds what previously took weeks of research – all directly within Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, or Excel.

More Than a Tool – A New Operating System for Decisions

By using Microsoft 365 Copilot as the user interface for AI, Gieni AI enables B2B enterprises to integrate AI-driven insights into their operations – helping them stay agile, responsive, and competitive in an increasingly complex and dynamic environment. In addition, by leveraging Microsoft Azure, they can scale their operations and effortlessly integrate this data directly into their workflows, without the need to switch between platforms, tools, or deal with additional installation or onboarding friction. This democratizes data access across all departments and makes market transparency as effortless as checking a calendar. Gieni AI within Microsoft 365 Copilot becomes an essential tool for decision-makers, commercial teams, and strategists, enhancing its value beyond traditional administrative tasks.

"Companies can leverage Gieni AI to fully unlock the potential of Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling them to act faster and more informed, while simultaneously utilizing AI-powered analysis and decision-making processes via Microsoft Azure," explains Timur Göreci, CRO at Orderfox. "With this, Orderfox continues to strengthen its leadership in the field of intelligent market analysis and sets the course for a future where AI agents support companies both operationally and strategically."

"The future of work is about enhancing human capabilities through intelligent tools," says Clare Barclay, President, Enterprise & Industry, EMEA at Microsoft. "By integrating solutions like Gieni AI into our Microsoft Copilot ecosystem, we're helping organisations transform their approach to market intelligence and insights."