AI Revolution in Market Analysis: Gieni AI by Orderfox Now Delivers Real-Time Reports in Seconds

ZURICH, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether large corporations or SMEs, in manufacturing, aviation, energy, or trade — companies must navigate an increasingly competitive global market, respond to geopolitical shifts, and adapt to dynamic market conditions. The good news: with its latest innovation, Orderfox is pushing the boundaries of market analysis and marking a turning point for the industry. The launch of the Datahub within the B2B chatbot Gieni AI introduces a central platform for market analysis, empowering businesses worldwide with a game-changing step toward self-service insights.

While traditional market analysis is often time-consuming and resource-intensive, Gieni AI is setting new standards. As a pioneer in automated, AI-driven real-time market research, the company democratizes access to comprehensive and globally relevant market intelligence. The Datahub revolutionizes how users interact with market insights: serving as a central hub, it provides not only a structured and intuitive overview of past searches, chats, and dashboards but also direct access to Gieni AI's latest innovation — Gieni Reports. This powerful feature allows users to generate detailed market reports on any industry topic within minutes, leveraging AI — available in both German and English.

With Gieni AI's cutting-edge technology, which combines the world's most comprehensive industrial databases with advanced AI capabilities, companies of all sizes and industries are entering a new era of data-driven decision-making. The result: precise, tailored market reports — generated in real time and centrally accessible in the Datahub.

"We are witnessing a quantum leap in market research," says Timur Göreci, Chief Revenue Officer at Orderfox. "What used to require weeks of analysis can now be done instantly at the push of a button. The Datahub with its Gieni Reports will fundamentally change how businesses make strategic decisions."

The new platform not only enhances the speed of market analysis but also its quality. Within the Datahub, companies can access their reports anytime, while the AI agent automatically generates interactive dashboards and, by integrating global specialist databases, delivers unparalleled market insights and company intelligence.

Interested users can sign up for free at Gieni.com.

About Gieni AI

Gieni AI is redefining the global standard in market analysis with its disruptive AI technology. As a pioneer in automated real-time market research, the company democratizes access to extensive market insights, enabling businesses to make faster, data-driven decisions.