Orbital Now Supports Stablecoin Payments on TON Blockchain

"At Orbital, we continuously listen to our clients while shaping the future of global payments. Our mission is to make payments more accessible and secure so businesses can focus on growth. By integrating TON Blockchain for stablecoin payments, we're reinforcing our commitment to building a powerful, global payments platform—one that unifies stablecoin speed with traditional finance to move money smarter."– said Chris Mason, CEO of Orbital.

Orbital's Crypto Payment Gateway allows businesses to accept crypto payments across six currencies, including two major stablecoins, on five blockchains. Merchants can choose from several options to accept crypto payments, including Embedded Payments Pages, a WooCommerce Plugin, or fully custom solutions using the Orbital API.

Once payments are accepted, they can be used within Orbital's all-in-one payment platform, which also allows businesses to receive assets in major stablecoins, 11 traditional currencies, and 60+ exotic currencies, via SWIFT, Faster Payments, CHAPS, and Fedwire payment systems. Businesses can benefit from global accounts in both stablecoins and traditional currencies, exchange assets, initiate payouts, and handle tailored requests via the OTC desk, creating a smarter way to move money globally and scale efficiently.

Why Supporting TON Blockchain for Stablecoin Payments Matters

Growing adoption – TON now has 2.7 million holders of the most widely used stablecoin on the network, with a total supply of $1.43 billion ( Tonscan.org , Feb 2025 ).

( , ). Lower transaction costs – Stablecoin payments on TON are more cost-effective compared to Ethereum and TRON ( Gasfeesnow.com ).

). Engaging with Telegram's 950M+ user base unlocks significant distribution opportunities.

While stablecoins offer significant efficiencies, they carry risks related to issuer solvency, reserve adequacy, and evolving regulatory frameworks. Businesses should assess these factors when considering stablecoin adoption.

For more details on TON Blockchain support and how it benefits business, visit Orbital's Website and request a call with our team.

About Orbital

Orbital is an award-winning global payments platform with over 8 years of experience in orchestrating secure and seamless stablecoin and traditional payments for businesses globally. Headquartered in London, Tallinn, and Gibraltar, Orbital is licensed as an FCA-authorized payment institution in the UK, an EMI and DLT Provider in Gibraltar, a VASP in Estonia, and holds VQF SRO membership in Switzerland.

Orbital equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, Stablecoin Wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies, interchangeably.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

Important: This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. It is intended exclusively for eligible corporate clients outside the UK and high net worth companies. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including potential total loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Seek independent professional advice before investing. Crypto-asset products and services mentioned here are not authorised or regulated by the UK FCA. These investments may lack the protections of FCA-regulated products.

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network (TON) is a global, decentralized blockchain community focused on putting crypto in every pocket. By building the Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON's vision is to empower 500 million users to own their digital identity, data, and assets by 2028. Learn more at https://ton.org/

