Orbital partners with ClearBank Europe to bridge real-time euro payments across SEPA and stablecoins

The partnership allows Orbital to offer its enterprise customers 24/7 fast and cost-effective payments, with banking-grade compliance, into and across Europe

GIBRALTAR, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital, a cross-border platform that orchestrates payments across stablecoins and traditional rails, today announced its partnership with ClearBank Europe, an enabler of real-time clearing and embedded banking. The partnership unlocks faster, cost-effective, and compliant euro transactions for Orbital's enterprise customers, bridging traditional payments with digital assets.

Cross-border payments using rails like SWIFT are too expensive, too slow, and too opaque for enterprises trading with and across Europe. They have been forced to stitch together an array of different payment networks from bank transfers to stablecoins, FX and local payment options to meet their needs. This complex infrastructure creates major challenges around reconciliation, counterparty identification and liquidity management for corporate treasury teams.

By partnering with ClearBank Europe, Orbital group gains direct access to real-time euro clearing, named IBANs, and SEPA infrastructure with full AML and KYC checks to ensure compliance. This integration strengthens Orbital's fiat payment capabilities, enabling enterprise customers to manage EUR bank transfers more efficiently. Businesses can avoid the high fees and FX charges often associated with international EUR transfers as well as improve cash flow and operational efficiency through SEPA Instant Credit Transfers. Separately, the wider Orbital group offers additional treasury solutions, such as stablecoins, FX and local payout rails - all accessible through a unified platform - which further improves speed, cost efficiencies and cashflow. Real-time wallet-based tracking, counterparty identification and reconciliation across fiat flows, reduces risk, and supports banking-grade compliance - especially for high-volume, multi-jurisdictional businesses.

"Stablecoins are moving into the mainstream and we're seeing an influx of enterprises looking to use digital assets to improve cash and treasury management especially across borders," said Chris Mason, CEO of Orbital group. "But stablecoins are sandwiched between fiat on/off rails. If those rails aren't real-time, then the overall payment flow isn't either. This is why direct access to SEPA with ClearBank Europe is so important for our customers."

"We selected ClearBank Europe because of its real-time clearing capabilities, market-leading API, and banking-grade compliance standards. It is simply the best embedded banking provider in Europe and has a strong track record working with digital asset platforms" continued Mason.

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Orbital, providing direct access to real-time euro clearing, named IBANs, and SEPA infrastructure and we are pleased to be supporting this delivery to their customers", said Ezequiel Canestrari, Chief Operating Officer, ClearBank Europe. "It's an exciting time for both Orbital and ClearBank Europe as we work together to deliver enhanced financial solutions."

About Orbital group:

Orbital group is an award-winning global payment orchestration platform specialised in delivering secure, seamless and compliant stablecoin and traditional payments for enterprises. It equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies interchangeably.

Founded in 2017, Orbital is the trading name representing the group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers: Pay Perform Limited - a Financial Conduct Authority authorised payment institution, Pay Perform (Gibraltar) Limited - an e-money issuer permissioned by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform Digital Limited a distributed ledger technology provider authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform OÜ a virtual currency service provider authorised by Republic of Estonia Financial Intelligence Unit and Pay Perform Switzerland GmbH a member of VQF SRO, an officially recognised self-regulatory organisation (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

For more information about Orbital visit: www.getorbital.com

About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and intelligent, robust technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).

ClearBank Europe N.V. is authorised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and supervised by the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Visit www.clear.bank for more information.

Important: Information provided herein is intended to inform eligible corporate customers about Orbital's services and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The availability of particular Orbital's services is subject to jurisdictional and regulatory limitations, compliance approval and signing of definitive service agreement. Orbital does not recommend buying or selling any particular digital assets and makes no representation on the suitability or reliability of any such asset. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including potential total loss. Stablecoins carry risks related to issuer solvency, reserve adequacy, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Orbital is the trading name representing the Pay Perform group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers. Regulatory status of Orbital's services differs per jurisdiction, and you may not be protected by government or regulatory protection schemes. Please see Legal Disclosures for more information or reach out to us at: hello@getorbital.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722927/Orbital_Logo.jpg