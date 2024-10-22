Oral Proteins and Peptides Market to Hit USD 20.36 Billion by 2029 with 22.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194705708

Based on molecule, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into trofinetide, semaglutide, linaclotide, voclosporin, plecanatide, calcitonin and others. The semaglutide segment accounted for the largest share of the oral proteins and peptides market. This can be owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes and rising research and development activities for semaglutide indicated for other clinical application.

Among drug class segment, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into Analog of Glycine-Proline-Glutamate (GPE), Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonist, Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonists, Calcineurin-Inhibitor Immunosuppressant, Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) Receptor Antagonist, and Others. The Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Receptor Agonist segment accounted for the largest share of the oral proteins and peptides market. The large share of this segment can be owing to the increasing approval and robust pipeline of GLP-1 receptor agonist product for various therapeutic condition such as diabetes, obesity and overweight.

Among therapeutic area segment, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into genetic disorder, diabetes, nephrology, gastroenterology, CNS disorders, obesity & overweight and other therapeutic area. The diabetes segment accounted for the largest share of the oral proteins and peptides market. The large share of this segment can be owing to the increasing approvals of oral proteins and peptides for diabetes and robust clinical trial pipeline of drug for diabetes indication.

Among end user segment, the oral proteins and peptides market is segmented into home-care settings, long-term care facilities, hospitals and specialty clinics. In 2023, home-care settings segment accounted for the largest share of the oral proteins and peptides market due to their greater convenience compared to traditional injectable forms, making them more suitable for at-home administration. Furthermore, patients prefer oral medications due to their ease of use and reduced discomfort, which improves adherence to treatment plans.

Based on region, The oral proteins and peptides market is segmented by region into six key areas: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America led the market, followed by Europe in second place and the Asia Pacific in third. North America is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors driving this regional growth include the expansion of pharmaceutical R&D activities, rising demand for novel oral proteins and peptides, substantial investments by biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and ongoing government support for research initiatives.

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), AbbVie Inc. (US), and Pfizer Inc. (US) holding the significant global market share and the global Oral proteins and peptides market is highly consolidated.

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark):

Novo Nordisk A/S is headquartered in Denmark and currently operates as a leading pharmaceutical company around the world, especially in antidiabetic medications. Due to its wide portfolio of products, vast geographic presence, and well-known global brand, the company has been able to establish itself as a leader in the market. The focused research and manufacturing capabilities of the company about insulins and GLP-1 products, of which RYBELSUS is one, have also significantly contributed toward the success of the company. The company increased its share in the global market for GLP-1 therapies to 55.3% over the period through the first quarter of 2024, significantly higher from 50.8% in 2021. The companies R&D expenditure at US$4.7 billion last year had given great strength to this position, mainly due to its movement into oral versions of the existing drugs like semaglutide that have huge scope and applications.

AbbVie Inc. (US):

AbbVie Inc stands at the number two spot for a US pharmaceutical company focused on oral proteins and peptides. The company oral peptides like linaclotide, along with AbbVie has seen intense focus on other oral peptide products atogepant and Ubrogepant, where it stands ostensibly to take a chunk of the market. The company's strategic emphasis on gastrointestinal diseases, AbbVie has partly managed to stay ahead in the market through linaclotide. Furthermore, AbbVie has been proactive in forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to advance its product portfolio of oral proteins and peptides. These partnerships with biotech firms, academic institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs) help the company access cutting-edge technologies and novel delivery methods, expanding its footprint in the market.

Pfizer Inc. (US):

Pfizer Inc. is one of the US-based global health giants, entering the oral peptide market through NURTEC ODT - a CGRP receptor antagonist used for the treatment of episodic migraines. Pfizer's pipeline seems very strong; one of the drugs in its pipeline is Danuglipron, which is an oral GLP-1 receptor agonist in phase II clinical development. Pfizer has also focused on business acquisitions to focus on. For example, NURTEC ODT became part of Pfizer portfolio through the acquisition of Bio haven Pharmaceutical in October 2022.

For more information, Inquire Now!

