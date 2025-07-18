Cyclopentane Market worth $0.52 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Cyclopentane Market by Function (Blowing Agent & Refrigerant, Solvent & Reagent), Application (Residential Refrigerators, Commercial Refrigerators, Insulated Containers, Insulating Construction Materials, Electrical), and Region - Global Forecast To 2030", global cyclopentane market size is projected to grow from USD 0.39 billion in 2025 to USD 0.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global phase-out of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), driven by environmental agreements like the Montreal Protocol, is significantly boosting demand for cyclopentane. HCFCs, once widely used as blowing agents in polyurethane foam for refrigeration and construction, are being phased out due to their ozone-depleting and high global warming properties. In response, manufacturers are turning to cyclopentane, a more sustainable alternative with low global warming potential and zero ozone depletion potential. Its adoption is further supported by regulatory compliance needs and the global shift toward energy-efficient, eco-friendly building practices. This transition is creating growth opportunities for cyclopentane producers to scale up production, invest in advanced technologies, and develop higher-performance insulation solutions to meet evolving industry needs.

Based on application, the insulated containers and sippers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the cyclopentane market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period

The insulated containers and sippers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the cyclopentane market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for high-performance thermal insulation in everyday products such as coolers and beverage containers. Cyclopentane's effectiveness as a blowing agent in polyurethane foam makes it an ideal choice for maintaining temperature control in these products. Additionally, rising awareness of energy conservation and sustainability is supporting the shift toward eco-friendly insulation materials, further boosting cyclopentane's adoption in this segment.

Based on function, the blowing agents & refrigerants segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period

Based on function, the blowing agents & refrigerants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is largely due to cyclopentane's growing use as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional ozone-depleting substances in refrigeration and insulation applications. Its favorable properties, such as low environmental impact and high efficiency, make it a preferred choice in manufacturing polyurethane foams and refrigeration systems. The increasing push for sustainable solutions across industries further strengthens the demand for cyclopentane in this segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value, driven by rapid industrialization, urban development, and strong demand across key end-use sectors such as construction, refrigeration, and appliances. The region's manufacturing strength, coupled with growing environmental awareness and adoption of energy-efficient technologies, supports the increased use of cyclopentane. Additionally, favorable regulatory policies and rising investments in sustainable infrastructure further reinforce Asia Pacific's dominant position in the global market.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Haltermann Carless Group GmbH (Germany), Junyuan Petroleum Group (China), INEOS (UK), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China) and others.

