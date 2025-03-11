Optty names veterans payment leader Steven Ritchie as Acting CEO during strategic leadership transition

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty ™, leading global payments technology company headquartered in Singapore is excited to announce its plans to build out its executive leadership team as it continues to deliver on its significant global partnerships.

Given its significant near term pipeline growth and new launches, Optty's Board of Directors and Founder have determined that as Optty enters this hyper-scaling phase, the time is right to transition from a founder-led business to a professional management team structure.

Following in the well-trodden pathway of many great start-ups, Optty's Founder Natasha Zurnamer will be stepping down from her role as CEO and into an advisory, strategic and Board Director role. While Natasha will no longer hold a day-to-day executive position in Optty, she remains a significant shareholder and advocate in the business she helped build. The Optty family is eternally grateful for her contributions in shaping their strong vision, forging transformational partnerships, and helping to build the exciting platform they have today.

Optty's entire senior leadership team remains in place, ensuring continuity in all their operations and service delivery. The Board, Natasha and Optty's lead investors remain fully committed to Optty's growth trajectory, ensuring the business is well-capitalised to capture the significant opportunities ahead.

Optty's new CEO and leadership team will bring capabilities to lead Optty through its next phase of hyper-growth and Optty expects to announce these appointments soon. In the meantime, current CPIO, Steven Ritchie, will be acting in an interim CEO role until the new leadership structure is implemented. Steve is a longtime Optty executive team member, has the full backing of the Board of Directors. Natasha will continue to provide support to the team while Optty establishes this new management structure.

Alan Miltz, Chairman of Optty would like to celebrate Nastasha's achievements and contributions; "Natasha has done an amazing job of taking an idea to reality and establishing a business that will change the global payment infrastructure. Her superhuman energy and infectious enthusiasm will be sorely missed by the team. However, as we move into a more operational and project management phase of the business - Natasha will be able to deliver even greater value to Optty by stepping away from this onboarding phase, to give her the bandwidth to continue to support Optty's strategy, vision and ambition as an advisor and board member. We are more excited than ever about our shared future and the value we can create together."

Natasha Zurnamer, Founder of Optty says "It is incredible as a founder to have the support of shareholders who believed in Optty from the very beginning—when it was just a vision that I knew in my heart would be a global game-changer. It is their willingness to see the future that has brought us here, and I cannot thank them enough for their trust. The hard work and passion from our team, investors, Board of Directors and partners have been, and will continue to be, the alchemy that propels Optty to the next level. As a fintech innovator and leader in payments, Optty's ambition now goes beyond what we ever imagined. I am incredibly excited to support our next CEO in scaling this vision and continuing to be the silent hero powering giants."

This transition represents a natural evolution for Optty as we position ourselves for the next phase of growth. We look forward to continuing to working with our partners and changing the game providing unrivaled choice, limitless payment possibilities and complimentary services, unified through a single seamless API integration.

Natasha will join industry leaders David Budzevski, Vice President Revenue & Sales Operations Enterprise Gateway Solutions Mastercard, Scott A Przybyla, SVP Payment Sales, Kount and Equifax Co, Steffen Vollert CEO Volt, Oli Cook, CEO & Co-Founder at Ekko, Gregory Simon, Director Data Science& Global merchant product at Afterpay and Rob Sangha - Sales Director, Open Banking Mastercard as Facilitator on thought provoking panels topics discussing The rise of Super Regional Payments Hubs and the Power of Data at Pay360 in London on the 25th and 26th of March 2025.

Alan Miltz

Chair, Board of Directors

Optty Pte Ltd.

About Optty: Optty is a single integration to 145+ payment partners in 140 countries and 120 currencies and growing. Supporting; BNPL, digital wallets, credit/debit, gift cards/virtual cards, crypto, pay with points, open banking, P2P and payouts as well as ancillary services in ESG, Fraud Prevention and Tokenization. Optty's simplified API integration, requires no further development for any payment methods to connect unlike competitors in the market saving thousands of development hours for partners. This enables a complete enablement to any merchant in under a minute. Its built-in and flexible hierarchy distinguishes it in payment orchestration, with control flowing from Scheme partners to Acquirers/Gateways and Merchants. Optty is connected finance reimagined.

