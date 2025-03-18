ekko and Optty partner to make sustainable payments a global standard

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optty, a B Corp-certified global payments infrastructure platform, and ekko, a sustainability platform for banks and payments companies, are partnering to make it easier for businesses to offer sustainable payment tools at scale. This collaboration enables financial institutions and their clients — across sectors like retail, mobility, or travel — to include carbon tracking into their payment experience. Consumers can see the impact of their purchases on climate and nature, and take action by supporting certified environmental projects.

Consumer demand for transparency and informed spending choices is rising. A GlobeScan survey found that 63% of consumers in 2023 viewed climate change as a serious issue (up from 49% in 2003), and 72% would like more information on how companies are making their products better for the environment ( source ). This growing awareness highlights the urgency for large scale sustainable solutions, which is why ekko and Optty are partnering to bring sustainability knowledge and action to users worldwide, seamlessly embedded in everyday payments.



Through Optty's global payment infrastructure platform, which provides access to local payment methods in over 140 countries worldwide, merchants can now add ekko's real-time sustainability tools alongside their existing payments methods. All that is needed is a simple one-click activation to switch on the service, which can be done in minutes. This partnership could redefine payments: through Optty's expansive partner network of schemes, gateways, PSPs and acquirers, carbon footprint insights will be made widely available at checkout. Consumers will also have the option to support leading environmental organisations through micro-donations, making sustainability a simple, seamless part of everyday shopping.

The product is now being rolled out with merchants globally, and already integrated into a growing number of payment journeys, giving consumers a seamless way to shop in line with their values.



Oli Cook, CEO and co-founder of ekko, said:

"This partnership is a huge moment for the future of payments. Consumers want to make more sustainable choices, and businesses are looking for ways to support them, they want to meet that demand. By working with Optty, we're making it easier than ever for companies to offer carbon footprint tracking and the option to compensate for it, without extra complexity or disruption. Together, we're turning everyday actions into positive impact."



Steven Ritchie, Interim CEO of Optty, added:

"Optty was built to simplify payments and give merchants more control, flexibility, and choice over how they integrate and accept payments; Sustainability is a natural extension of that evolution. By partnering with ekko, we're enabling businesses to embed a powerful, climate-conscious payment solution that enhances customer engagement while supporting the planet and driving real impact. As a B Corp-certified company committed to cutting-edge financial technology and responsible commerce, we're proud to be leading the charge in making sustainable payments the new standard."



With ekko and Optty working together, businesses of all sizes, all across the world, can now offer a simple, effective way to embed sustainability into payments, without disrupting their existing setup.

For more information about ekko and Optty's partnership, visit ekko.earth or optty.com .

– ENDS –

About ekko:

ekko provides a sustainability-focused tech platform for banks and payment providers, enabling them to offer their customers real-time carbon tracking to understand the environmental footprint of their purchases, and the ability to make micro-donations to leading environmental organisations like Tusk, RSPB, and Conservation International.

Integrated into everyday payment activities, ekko makes positive climate action accessible, impactful, and rewarding. Trusted by global brands like Volt, Primis, and Stubben Edge, ekko seamlessly fits into existing payment systems, making climate-conscious spending effortless.

For more information, visit www.ekko.earth , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Optty:

Optty is a global payments infrastructure platform for PSPs, gateways, acquirers and orchestrators that provides immediate access to 135+ payment partners in 140 countries and 120 currencies via a single integration. Optty empowers partners to provide payment innovation at scale for their merchants, enabling them to add local payment methods across nine payment types. Optty's simplified API integration, requires no further development for any payment methods to be enabled, saving thousands of development hours for partners and merchants alike. Providing a 3 level hierarchy structure for partners out-of-the-box allows transparency and control across the integration for merchants with key features of reporting, onboarding, transaction monitoring and customisable checkout widgets all available for partners and merchants to create a superior experience for their consumers.



Optty powers limitless ways to pay with unrivalled simplicity.

