Optometry Equipment Market Worth $6.1 Billion | Marketsandmarkets™

CHICAGO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optometry Equipment Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The principal drivers propelling the expansion of this market are the growing prevalence of eye illnesses, advancements in ophthalmic device technology, expanding government initiatives aimed at preventing visual impairment, growing healthcare expenses, and rising disposable incomes. Companies in the market for optometry equipment are finding that developing nations like China, Japan, and India provide attractive opportunities.

Optometry Equipment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Increasing incidence of eye disorders

The retina and glaucoma examination products segment hold the largest share of the optometry equipment market, by type

According to product type, the worldwide optometry equipment market is divided into three segments: goods for general examinations, cornea and cataract examinations, and products for glaucoma and retinal examinations. In2023, the optometry equipment market was dominated by the sector that produced examination goods for glaucoma and retina. The significant portion of the market is due to a variety of factors, including the expansion of clinics, the increasing incidence of glaucoma and retinal disorders, the easier availability to modern ophthalmic diagnostic technologies, and technological advancements in optometry equipment.

General examination segment responsible for the largest share in the market, by application

The market for optometry equipment is divided into segments based on applications, including age-related macular degeneration, cataract surgery, glaucoma, and general exams. As of 2023, the worldwide optometry equipment market was dominated by the general examination segment. The primary factors influencing this segment's size include the aging population, the rise in the prevalence of eye diseases, and the number of cases of diabetes and hypertension.

The eye clinics segment held the largest share in the market, by end user.

By end user, the optometry equipment market is divided into eye clinics, hospitals, and other consumers. The sector that held the biggest share of the global optometry equipment market in 2023 was clinics. This sector makes up a sizeable share of the market because of the vast number of patients treated in clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices founded by ophthalmologists in emerging countries.

North America aimed for the largest share of the optometry equipment market.

There are five main regions that make up the global market for optometry equipment: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (which includes Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries). In terms of market share, North America led the optometry equipment market in 2023. Some of the contributing factors are the rising prevalence of ocular diseases, the rapidly aging population, the accessibility of state-of-the-art optometry equipment, and the growing utilization of ophthalmology procedures and therapies in this field.

Optometry Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing incidence of eye disorders

a. Cataracts

b. Glaucoma Technological advancements in ophthalmic devices Rising government initiatives to control visual impairment Increasing healthcare expenditure

Restraints:

High cost of optometry equipment Growing adoption of refurbished optometry equipment

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Challenge:

Key Market Players of Optometry Equipment Industry:

The major players leading in optometry equipment market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), EssilorLuxottica (France), Alcon (Switzerland), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), NIDEK Co. Ltd. (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Johnson and Johnson (US), HEINE Optotechnik (Germany), Revenio Group PLC (Finland), Haag-Streit Group (Switzerland) and Heidelberg Engineering (Germany).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (40%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (30%)

By Designation: C-level (27%), Director-level (18%), and Others (55%)

By Region: North America (51%), Europe (21%), Asia- Pacific (18%), Latin America (6%), and Middle East & Africa (4%)

Recent Developments of Optometry Equipment Industry:

In August 2023 , Carl Zeiss launched the ZEISS trifocal technology on a glistening-free hydrophobic C-loop platform and a fully preloaded injector for safe and reliable implantation.

, launched the ZEISS trifocal technology on a glistening-free hydrophobic C-loop platform and a fully preloaded injector for safe and reliable implantation. In March 2022 , Topcon Corporation launched SOLOS, an automatic lens analyzer that enables advanced, accurate, and efficient lens analysis at the touch of a button.

, Topcon Corporation launched SOLOS, an automatic lens analyzer that enables advanced, accurate, and efficient lens analysis at the touch of a button. In September 2023 , Bauch + Lomb acquired XIIDRA to grow in the prescription dry eyes segment.

, Bauch + Lomb acquired XIIDRA to grow in the prescription dry eyes segment. In January 2023Bausch + Lomb acquired AcuFocus to expand its cataract surgical portfolio.

Optometry Equipment Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall optometry equipment market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (High prevalence of eye diseases, growing geriatric population), restraints (High Cost and use of refurbished equipments), opportunities (Rising healthcare expenditure, Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies), and challenges (low awareness, limited insurance coverage) influencing the growth of the optometry equipment market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the optometry equipment market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the optometry equipment market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the optometry equipment market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG ( Germany ), EssilorLuxottica ( France ), Alcon ( Switzerland ), Topcon Corporation ( Japan ) and Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( Canada ), among others in optometry equipment market.

