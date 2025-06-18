Healthcare Data Monetization Market worth US$1.16 billion by 2030 with 14.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare Data Monetization Market, valued at US$0.50 billion in 2024 stood at US$0.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 14.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.16 billion by the end of the period. The growth in this sector is driven by the increasing commercial value of real-time patient data, a growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making in life sciences, and the rise of data-as-a-service (DaaS) business models within healthcare. The participation of consumer health technology companies, including providers of digital therapeutics and remote monitoring solutions, is also accelerating the demand for secure and scalable data monetization frameworks. Furthermore, the expanding use of cloud-native interoperability platforms, along with the increasing need for risk stratification and outcome benchmarking in payer-provider models, is having a positive impact on the market.

By Based on type, the healthcare data monetization market is segmented into direct and indirect data monetization. In 2024, the direct segment held the largest market share, driven by the increasing demand from healthcare organizations to generate immediate revenue by selling or licensing data assets. This direct data monetization segment is further divided into software and services. The software segment is projected to account for the largest share, fueled by the growing adoption of data analytics platforms, data integration tools, and secure data exchange solutions that facilitate real-time data monetization. These software solutions provide scalability, automation, and compliance features, making them essential for organizations seeking to manage and commercialize large volumes of health data efficiently.

By Based on deployment type, the healthcare data monetization market includes on-premise and cloud models, with the cloud segment expected to grow the fastest. This growth is fueled by the scalability, cost-efficiency, and integration ease of cloud solutions, allowing healthcare organizations to manage large volumes of data effectively. Major tech companies are investing in cloud-based healthcare innovations. For instance, Oracle launched a next-generation cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) system in October 2024 that uses AI to enhance clinical workflows. Similarly, Salesforce introduced Agentforce for Health in February 2025, a suite of AI tools to optimize patient scheduling and care coordination. These developments reflect the increasing reliance on cloud platforms for data monetization and digital transformation in healthcare.

By geography, in 2024, North America led the healthcare data monetization market thanks to its advanced digital infrastructure, strong regulatory support, and an active investment landscape. The widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth platforms, and connected devices has established a solid foundation for data generation and monetization. Regulatory initiatives like the 21st Century Cures Act in the US have encouraged data interoperability and improved patient access, promoting the broader use of health data for secondary purposes. Moreover, the presence of major technology and healthcare IT companies such as Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, and Salesforce has sped up the development and implementation of cloud-based, AI-enabled monetization solutions.

The key players functioning in the healthcare data monetization market include Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Google (US), Salesforce, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), Sisense Inc. (US), Snowflake Inc. (US), QlikTech International AB (US), HealthVerity, Inc. (US), Accenture (Ireland), Availity, LLC (US), Domo, Inc. (US), Komodo Health, Inc. (US), ThoughtSpot Inc. (US), Datavant (US), Verato (US), Infor, Inc. (US), Virtusa (US), Infosys (India), Particle Health, Inc. (US), Innovaccer, Inc. (US), H1 (US), and Medable Inc. (US).

Oracle Corporation (US):

Oracle Corporation is a major player in the healthcare data monetization market. It utilizes its robust cloud infrastructure, advanced analytics, and AI/ML capabilities to provide tailored solutions for payers, providers, life sciences, and public health. With its acquisition of Cerner and the expansion of Oracle Health, the company integrates electronic health records (EHRs) with enterprise platforms to extract actionable insights from large healthcare datasets. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Fusion Cloud Applications enhance operational efficiency by supporting financial modeling and workforce optimization. Strategic partnerships with the FDA, Deloitte, and Mubadala Health and global cloud expansions in regions like Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Serbia strengthen its position in healthcare data solutions. Despite growing competition and regulatory challenges, Oracle's expertise, extensive partner network, and strong R&D investment solidify its role as a leader in healthcare data monetization.

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation is a key player in healthcare data monetization, leveraging its Azure cloud platform, AI capabilities, and tools like Azure Health Data Services and Power BI. The company combines product innovation with strategic acquisitions, such as Nuance Communications, and partnerships with organizations like Epic and CVS Health to foster data-driven healthcare. Microsoft excels in secure data management, AI/ML, big data analytics, and FHIR-based APIs, facilitating integration across the healthcare ecosystem. Its vertical tech stack and collaborations, such as the Oracle-Azure multicloud service, provide scalable solutions for healthcare organizations to monetize data effectively. Despite competition from Oracle and Google, Microsoft's extensive infrastructure and strong ecosystem give it a competitive edge in transforming healthcare through data.

