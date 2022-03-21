Optomed signs an industrial partnership with a French AI company OphtAI

HEKSINKI, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed and a French artificial intelligence (AI) company OphtAI have signed a commercial collaboration agreement, where both parties sell OphtAI artificial intelligence for screening of most common eye diseases together with Optomed Aurora handheld cameras as a complete solution for eye screening. The agreement is focusing mostly on European countries and Canada, where OphtAI has a strong presence.

OphtAI offers artificial intelligence for detection of diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD, which is CE-marked for use in Europe and also regulatory authorization for commercialization in Canada. This collaboration supports both companies in their goals to provide more accessible and easier screening of various eye diseases.

Optomed Vice President Devices, Laura Piila, comments: "The partnership with OphtAI supports Optomed's vision to bring AI enabled eye screening to primary care. We are happy to work with OphtAI who have a strong clinical validation and existing market approvals for EU and Canada."

OpthAI CTO, Bruno Lay, comments: "This partnership with Optomed will bring OphtAI to the next level of its growth. OphtAI has been successfully integrated in the Optomed Aurora camera and the software suite, validated by key ophthalmologists, and it is now used on a daily basis for mass screening of diabetic retinopathy. This portable solution is easy to use, intuitive, and quite powerful for end-users. We are really excited to work with the leading company of portable cameras".

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and a leading manufacturer of handheld fundus cameras and screening software. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. Optomed has offices in Finland, the US and China and the company's products are sold via various sales channels in over 60 countries globally.

OphtAI in Brief

OphtAI is a French company which is a Joint Venture between Evolucare and ADCIS. It has been created in 2019, and after 2 years, it has spread the name of the company as the reference in AI applied to ophthalmology. The success of OphtAI relies on the partnership with key AI laboratories and the network of Paris hospitals. The AI has been developed based on a very large dataset of over 800,000 retinal images. OphtAI was one of the company that participated to the Veteran Affair contest, and it was the winner of the contest for the best sensitivity.

