Optomed launches Aurora IQ, handheld fundus camera with integrated artificial intelligence for faster eye screening

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed launches its latest camera product, Aurora IQ in a global launch webinar on 26th of November. The camera has new image quality and usability features and it seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence for faster image analysis, so that the AI result can be read from the camera screen in seconds. This is a significant product for our customers and partners, as it speeds up the eye screening process and reduces costs, and therefore improves access to eye screenings globally. The Aurora IQ is CE-approved and ready for commercialization, so sales and marketing activities can start immediately after the webinar.

Laura Piila, Vice President Devices at Optomed, comments:

"Aurora IQ is our most important product launch for the near future, and we will focus majority of our sales and marketing efforts to the commercialization of this AI-integrated camera globally. I am extremely proud of the pioneering work we have done within the handheld fundus camera technology and market creation. Also, the strong partnerships we have created with various AI companies, research teams and universities, have enabled us to bring artificial intelligence analysis to our customers and supporting them in improving access to eye screenings and preventing blindness."

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries. The company has an extensive portfolio of 56 international patents protecting the technology. In 2019, Optomed's revenue reached EUR 15 million and the company employed 108 professionals.

