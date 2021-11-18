Opsera Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms

Report reflects how, "Value stream management platforms enable organizations to optimize end-to-end product delivery and improve business outcomes."*

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera ( https://www.opsera.io/ ), the Continuous Orchestration platform for DevOps, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for DevOps Value Stream Management Platforms (VSMPs).* The Market Guide states that "By 2023, 70% of organizations will use value stream management to improve flow in the DevOps pipeline, leading to faster delivery of customer value."

"We believe Opsera's inclusion in this market guide report illustrates the value and rising adoption of our DevOps orchestration platform," said Chandra Ranganathan, CEO and co-founder of Opsera. "Enterprises who work with Opsera are able to significantly shorten software delivery cycles and go to market faster, enhance quality and security of pipelines, lower total cost of operations, and better align software delivery performance to business outcomes."

According to this Market Guide, "Organizations want full visibility into software delivery pipeline performance to optimize value delivery to customers. Software engineering leaders should implement a value stream management platform to assess and improve the health of product delivery and drive alignment of business priorities."

Engineering teams use Opsera to provision or integrate their choice of CI/CD tools from a common architectural framework and build declarative pipelines for a variety of use cases including SDLC, Infrastructure as code, and release automation for SaaS applications such as Salesforce. The company's DevOps Orchestration platform simplifies the set-up, use, and management of commercial and open-source tools across the DevOps ecosystem to correlate and unify data to provide contextualized diagnostics, metrics and actionable insights.

*Gartner, " 2021 Market Guide for Value Stream Management Platforms ," by Hassan Ennaciri, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Manjunath Bhat, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, 10 November 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Opsera

Opsera is the first Continuous Orchestration platform for next-gen DevOps that enables choice, automation, and intelligence across the entire software life cycle. It offers simple, self-service toolchain integrations, drag-and-drop no code pipelines, and unified insights. With Continuous Orchestration, development teams can use the tools they want, operations teams gain improved efficiency, and business leaders have unparalleled visibility. Opsera believes DevOps has transformed from an aspiration to a practical science, and Continuous Orchestration is the future to help organizations accelerate DevOps maturity and reach peak innovation velocity.

