Opsera Raises $20M to Drive AI-Powered DevOps Platform Innovation, Accelerating AI Agent Adoption and Developer Efficiency

Opsera reports 200% revenue growth since raising Series A+ and expands Unified Insights with AI code assistant integrations to improve developer experience.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsera, the AI-Powered DevOps platform trusted by top Fortune 1000 companies, today announced it has raised $20M in Series B funding, led by Prosperity7 with participation from Hitachi Ventures. The funding culminates a breakout year with several product releases that position Opsera as one of the market's most flexible and intelligent AI-powered DevOps platforms for all apps and teams. Significant accomplishments include signing key industry partnerships with GitHub, Microsoft, AWS, and Databricks, 200% revenue growth since raising Series A+, and adding several key Fortune 1000 customers.

Empowering Developers with Agentic AI and Unified Insights

The DevOps industry is undergoing a seismic shift driven by AI-driven automation, security integration, and the need for rapid, reliable software delivery. Organizations now prioritize AI Agentic approaches — systems where autonomous AI agents optimize workflows, predict risks, and self-heal infrastructure — to stay competitive. Opsera is pioneering Agentic AI to reshape DevOps workflows, enabling software engineering teams to move beyond static automation toward adaptive, intelligent orchestration. Traditional DevOps automation focuses on predefined workflows, but Opsera's AI-driven approach introduces autonomous AI agents that dynamically analyze, adapt and optimize software delivery in real-time.

These AI agents, embedded within Opsera's AI-Powered DevOps platform, act as intelligent copilots that continuously monitor and enhance software delivery processes and the pipelines. By learning from developer interactions and activities, pipeline executions, release flows and operational bottlenecks, these agents proactively recommend optimizations, automate complex decision-making, and self-correct inefficiencies across the software delivery lifecycle.

"At Opsera, we are redefining what's possible in DevOps with our AI-powered DevOps Platform for all teams, powered by Agentic AI, and the momentum we're seeing is a direct reflection of the value we're delivering to our customers," said Kumar Chivukula, CEO of Opsera. "We are grateful to Prosperity7, Hitachi Ventures and existing investors (Clear Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Taiwania Capital, Alumni Ventures) for supporting our vision to empower organizations to achieve unprecedented agility, reliability, and automated security remediation in their DevSecOps pipelines. With Opsera Unified Insights, customers gain the deepest and most intuitive metrics across 'Code to Cloud' – Copilot, DevEx, DORA, Security, Quality, GitHub Advanced Security and more – to instrument the software development cycle and to improve developer productivity and experience significantly."

"Opsera's AI-powered DevOps platform has completely redefined how we approach DevOps," said Brad Bell, CIO of Qualys. "Opsera has eliminated the friction of custom builds needed to support our complex SaaS platforms. What used to take weeks of manual effort now happens in hours, accelerating software delivery by 80% and unlocking new levels of productivity and agility. Simply put, Opsera empowers us to innovate faster and operate smarter."

"Opsera's powerful AI-powered DevOps platform offers forward-leaning software development organizations a game-changing boost in developer productivity and global insights across the entire software lifecycle," said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director of Prosperity7. "Their partnerships with GitHub, Databricks and AWS are opening new use cases that will continue to drive accelerating growth, which was a very compelling story that gave us confidence to lead this Series B round."

"Opsera has gone from strength to strength over the past four and a half years since our initial seed investment," said Rajeev Madhavan, Managing Director of Clear Ventures. "Our original thesis that the DevOps category was ripe for modernization and consolidation has borne out. Opsera continues to innovate and add exciting functionality to its AI-powered DevOps Platform for All - including AI Agentic capabilities, global insights for Generative AI tools like GitHub Copilot, Amazon Q, and Cursor, as well as CI/CD orchestration for all apps and teams."

"As demand for data intelligence grows, Opsera's partnership with Databricks is helping bring simplicity and accelerated deployment cycles for clients embarking on AI and LLM deployments. The Built on Databricks partnership brings DevOps for DataOps and modernizes data manipulation and orchestration," said Heather Akuiyibo, VP of GTM Integration at Databricks.

"IDC research finds that on average, developers estimate a 35% increase in their productivity with the use of an AI coding assistant. However, it is challenging to have visibility into adoption and measure these gains across the organization," said Katie Norton, Research Manager, DevSecOps at IDC. "The metrics available in Opsera's Unified Insights should enable organizations to demonstrate the ROI of GitHub Copilot adoption, enhancing their ability to track and quantify productivity improvements."

Recent Key Milestones Include:

Opsera AI Agents: Opsera's Hummingbird AI transforms fragmented DevOps processes into a unified, AI-driven engine. By connecting insights from GitHub Copilot, Jira, VS code, cloud deployments, and security tools, the Opsera AI-powered DevOps Platform delivers proactive risk mitigation (e.g., blocking insecure code), end-to-end visibility (e.g., vulnerability-to-Jira mapping) and self-healing workflows (e.g., auto-patching OS images)

New Unified Insights Capabilities: Opsera's AI Code Assistant Insights provides actionable intelligence on developer productivity, adoption trends, and the effectiveness of AI-driven code suggestions. Enterprises can proactively measure and optimize the ROI of their AI Code Assistant investments while improving developer experience and productivity across software delivery tools, teams, and environments.

Opsera's AI Code Assistant Insights provides actionable intelligence on developer productivity, adoption trends, and the effectiveness of AI-driven code suggestions. Enterprises can proactively measure and optimize the ROI of their AI Code Assistant investments while improving developer experience and productivity across software delivery tools, teams, and environments. Leadership Dashboard: As part of Opsera's Unified Insights, the Leadership Dashboard offers granular, real-time visibility into inner-loop (software development) and outer-loop (software delivery) activities, AI adoption, and the impact of AI-powered tools like GitHub Copilot. Additionally, it delivers Developer Experience (DevEx) insights, DORA metrics, and application security posture insights—empowering leaders to enhance efficiency, innovation, velocity, security, and quality at scale. With these insights, organizations can streamline DevOps and DevSecOps processes, maximize AI-driven development efficiency, and drive continuous improvement across the SDLC.

Expanded Strategic Partnerships: GitHub: Opsera deepened its relationship with GitHub, delivering SCM migration services and the most advanced insights and metrics for GitHub Copilot deployments as an ISV partner. Databricks: Opsera joined Databricks' Built on Partner Program and Technology Partner Program. Opsera and Databricks enable AI/ML model deployments with security and compliance guardrails and schema deployments with rollback capabilities. AWS: Opsera was also accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. By combining Opsera's orchestration capabilities with the power of Amazon Q, users can unlock a new level of efficiency and innovation in their AWS deployments.



About Opsera

Opsera is an AI-powered DevOps platform for all apps and teams. From comprehensive pipeline creation and management to a robust marketplace of pre-built integrations and complete analytic and reporting capabilities, organizations achieve faster release cycles, maintain and improve quality, and increase efficiency within their software development processes. Top Fortune 1000 companies are speeding up their time to market by building, testing, deploying, reporting, and monitoring their applications with Opsera's leading DevOps platform.

