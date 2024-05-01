Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Drug Market to Surge at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2034 | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the current developmental pipeline for opioid withdrawal syndrome has multiple players; several companies have initiated clinical trials investigating new treatment options or studying how to use existing treatment options better. The dynamics of the opioid withdrawal syndrome market are also anticipated to change in the coming years, owing to the rise in healthcare spending globally.

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, opioid withdrawal syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for opioid withdrawal syndrome reached USD 1.3 billion in 2022 across the 7MM.

in 2022 across the 7MM. Among the 7MM, the US captured the highest market in 2022, covering a total of 90% market, followed by the UK, which is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2023–2034).

market, followed by the UK, which is anticipated to grow during the forecast period (2023–2034). In the US, the market mainly consisted of opioid agonist-antagonist, Alpha-2 adrenergic agonists and others, which generated nearly USD 1.1 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to DelveInsight estimations, nearly 9 million cases with long-term opioid usage were found in 2022 in the 7MM.

with long-term opioid usage were found in 2022 in the 7MM. Leading opioid withdrawal syndrome companies such as DemeRx IB, Inc., atai Life Sciences, MediciNova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. , and others are developing novel opioid withdrawal syndrome drugs that can be available in the opioid withdrawal syndrome market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel opioid withdrawal syndrome drugs that can be available in the opioid withdrawal syndrome market in the coming years. The promising opioid withdrawal syndrome therapies in the pipeline include DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl), MN-166, BXCL501, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major opioid withdrawal syndrome market share @ Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Overview

Opioid withdrawal is a set of symptoms that occurs when opioids (such as µ-receptor agonists) are suddenly stopped, their use is reduced, or they are no longer taken for treatment. This can also happen when an opioid antagonist (like naltrexone or naloxone) or, in some cases, a partial opioid agonist (such as buprenorphine) is given to someone who has become physically dependent on opioids due to regular and persistent use. There isn't a specific test to diagnose opioid withdrawal, but it's important to conduct urine toxicology tests to rule out withdrawal from other drugs or combinations of drugs.

Urine tests usually detect most opioids like morphine, heroin, codeine, oxycodone, and propoxyphene for about 12 to 36 hours after their use. However, methadone, buprenorphine, and LAAM (L-alpha-acetylmethadol) won't show up in standard urine tests for opioids and need specific testing. Additionally, urine tests for other substances like marijuana, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and amphetamines may often show positive results in opioid users. Other tests such as ECG, complete blood count (CBC), blood alcohol levels, and basic metabolic panel (BMP) should also be conducted. The severity of opioid withdrawal is commonly assessed using the Clinical Opioid Withdrawal Scale (COWS).

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight's estimations, the total number of cases with opioid withdrawal syndrome in the United States were approximately 7 million in 2022 and are projected to decrease during the forecast period.

The opioid withdrawal syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Number of Opioid Misuse Cases

Number of Cases with Long-term Opioid Usage

Total Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms Cases

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Treatment Market

The management of opioid use disorder and opioid withdrawal syndrome are intricately linked since they tackle various facets of the same fundamental problem: dependency on opioids and the difficulties it brings. Opioid use disorder treatment is centered on enduring control and recovery from opioid addiction, whereas opioid withdrawal syndrome treatment mainly deals with the immediate symptoms that emerge when people try to lessen or stop their opioid use. A successful approach to handling OWS is frequently a vital part of OUD treatment, especially during the detoxification stage when individuals might undergo severe withdrawal symptoms.

Drugs employed to ease OWS can also contribute to treating OUD by aiding individuals in moving from reliance on opioids towards stability and eventual abstinence. These medications not only alleviate withdrawal signs but also diminish cravings, facilitating individuals' participation in behavioral therapies and other components of comprehensive OUD treatment.

The management strategy for OWS varies depending on how severe the symptoms are for the person. When the withdrawal symptoms are mild, patients are advised to focus on staying hydrated by drinking at least 2–3 liters of water each day. Additionally, taking vitamin B and C supplements may be helpful in maintaining overall health. Generally, managing mild symptoms involves providing symptomatic treatment and supportive care, aiming to ease discomfort and ensure the patient's well-being during this period.

In instances of greater severity, drugs such as methadone or codeine phosphate might be contemplated, especially for those needing detoxification from opioids with longer-lasting effects. These medications can ease withdrawal symptoms and diminish cravings, but cautious supervision and dosage adjustments are vital to ensure safety and efficacy.

To know more about opioid withdrawal syndrome treatment guidelines, visit @ Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Management

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl): DemeRx IB, Inc./atai Life Sciences

MN-166: MediciNova

BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for opioid withdrawal syndrome @ Drugs for Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Treatment

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the opioid withdrawal syndrome market are expected to change in the coming years. Globally, the recognition of the opioid crisis and the necessity for effective treatments, including medications and behavioral therapies, has prompted pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development, while government initiatives prioritize opioid withdrawal management, fostering opioid withdrawal syndrome market growth and opportunities for companies.

The shift towards precision medicine also offers possibilities for developing targeted treatments, addressing the high prevalence of opioid addiction, and creating significant market demand for withdrawal syndrome treatments, potentially leading to substantial growth with the introduction of therapies featuring novel mechanisms, alongside the dominance of buprenorphine-based products in the current and emerging opioid withdrawal syndrome market.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of opioid withdrawal syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the opioid withdrawal syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the opioid withdrawal syndrome market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the opioid withdrawal syndrome market. The stigma surrounding opioid addiction and withdrawal persists, potentially dissuading individuals from pursuing treatment or utilizing the resources available to them, despite advancements. The range of treatments for opioid withdrawal syndrome is still somewhat limited, necessitating more effective and accessible options. Stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes could delay the introduction of new OWS therapies to the market, hampering innovation, while economic downturns or changes in healthcare policies might impact funding for opioid addiction treatment programs and access to care, posing a threat to the OWS market and potentially compromising patient care and therapeutic effectiveness.

Moreover, opioid withdrawal syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the opioid withdrawal syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the opioid withdrawal syndrome market growth.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market CAGR 4.0 % Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.3 Billion Key Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Companies DemeRx IB, Inc., atai Life Sciences, MediciNova, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., and others Key Pipeline Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Therapies DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl), MN-166, BXCL501, and others

Scope of the Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about opioid withdrawal syndrome drugs in development @ Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of OWS in 2020 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies of OWS in 2034 4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of OWS 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Etiology 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Diagnosis 7.4.1 Differential Diagnosis 7.4.2 Diagnostic Algorithm 7.4.3 Diagnostic Guidelines 7.4.3.1 DSM-5 Diagnostic Criteria for Opioid Withdrawal 7.5 Management 7.5.1 Treatment Algorithm 7.5.2 Treatment Guidelines 7.5.2.1 The ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) National Practice Guideline for the Use of Medications in the Treatment of Addiction Involving Opioid Use 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Cases in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Number of Opioid Misuse Cases in the US 8.4.2 Number of Long-term Opioid Usage Cases in the US 8.4.3 Total Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Cases in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.5.1 Number of Opioid Misuse Cases in EU4 and the UK 8.5.2 Number of Long-term Opioid Usage Cases in EU4 and the UK 8.5.3 Total Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Cases in EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 8.6.1 Number of Opioid Misuse Cases in Japan 8.6.2 Number of Long-term Opioid Usage Cases in Japan 8.6.3 Total Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Cases in Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Marketed Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition of Marketed Drugs 10.2 LUCEMYRA (lofexidine hydrochloride): US World Meds LLC 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Clinical Development 10.2.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.7 Product profile 10.3 BRIXADI/BUVIDAL: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus 10.3.1 Drug Description 10.3.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.3.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.3.4 Clinical Development 10.3.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.3.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.3.7 Product Profile 10.4 PROBUPHINE/SIXMO: Titan Pharmaceuticals/Molteni Farmaceuticci 10.4.1 Drug Description 10.4.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.4.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 10.4.5 Clinical Trials information 10.4.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.4.7 Product profile 10.5 SUBLOCADE: Indivior 10.5.1 Product Description 10.5.2 Regulatory milestones 10.5.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.5.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 10.5.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.5.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.5.7 Product Profile 10.6 ZUBSOLV: Orexo 10.6.1 Product Description 10.6.2 Regulatory milestones 10.6.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.6.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 10.6.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.6.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.6.7 Product Profile 10.7 VIVITROL: Alkermes 10.7.1 Product Description 10.7.2 Regulatory milestones 10.7.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.7.4 Clinical Developmental Activities 10.7.5 Clinical Trials Information 10.7.6 Safety and Efficacy 10.7.7 Product Profile 11 Emerging Drugs 11.1 Key Cross Competition of Emerging Therapies 11.2 DMX-1002 (Ibogaine HCl): DemeRx IB, Inc./atai Life Sciences 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Development Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Product Profile 11.2.7 Analysts' Views 11.3 MN-166: MediciNova 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Development Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Development 11.3.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.6 Product Profile 11.3.7 Analysts' Views 11.4 BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.3 Clinical Development 11.4.4 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.4.6 Product Profile 11.4.7 Analyst View 12 Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome: Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of Opipoid Withdrawal Syndrome by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome in the United States 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome 12.7.2 Market size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome by Therapies in the US 12.8 Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome in EU4 and the UK 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome 12.8.2 Market size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.9 Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome in Japan 12.9.1 Total Market Size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome 12.9.2 Market size of Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome by Therapies in Japan 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views 14 SWOT Analysis 15 Unmet Needs 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.1.1 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.2.1 Germany 16.2.2 France 16.2.3 Italy 16.2.4 Spain 16.2.5 The United Kingdom 16.3 Japan 16.3.1 MHLW 17 Appendix 17.1 Bibliography 17.2 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17.3 Report Methodology 18 DelveInsight Capabilities 19 Disclaimer

Related Reports

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Pipeline

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key opioid withdrawal syndrome companies, including Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., BioXcel Therapeutics, Aphios Pharmaceutical, among others.

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology

Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted opioid withdrawal syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Opioid Use Disorder Market

Opioid Use Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key opioid use disorder companies, including Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, MediciNova, AstraZeneca, Cerevel Therapeutics, LLC, Indivior Inc., Aptinyx, among others.

Opioid Dependence Market

Opioid Dependence Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key opioid dependence companies, including GW Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, ATAI Life Sciences, C4X Discovery, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg