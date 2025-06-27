Ophthalmology Drugs Market worth $26.28 billion by 2030 with 6.1% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ophthalmology Drugs Market , valued at US$18.34 billion in 2024 stood at US$19.52 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$26.28 billion by the end of the period. This growth is driven by several key factors, including an increasing population affected by eye conditions, a strong pipeline of drugs being developed for ophthalmology indications, rising investments and strategic collaborations for innovation, and advancements in therapy development against ophthalmological indications. However, challenges such as the off-label use of medications and non-adherence to intravitreal injection treatments may restrain market growth during the forecast period.

By route of administration, Drugs administered via the intravitreal route are commonly used to treat a wide range of ophthalmological conditions. Notably, every major breakthrough medication for retinal diseases—including ranibizumab, aflibercept, faricimab, brolucizumab, pegcetacoplan, avacincaptad pegol, and dexamethasone/fluocinolone implants—has an intravitreal formulation.

Several factors contribute to intravitreal injections being the most popular method of administration for ophthalmic therapies. These include the high prevalence of retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), the effectiveness of these injections in delivering treatment directly to the retina, and the established role of intravitreal injections in medical practice. These injections are supported by decades of research and are increasingly utilized for new therapies.

Additional factors that enhance the demand for intravitreal injections include the high frequency of treatments, reimbursement support, and the growing adoption of this method in emerging markets.

By monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins, Monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins are leading products in the ophthalmology drugs market. Key examples include aflibercept, faricimab, bevacizumab, ranibizumab, and brolucizumab. Several factors contribute to the significant market share of these therapies, including their proven efficacy and safety, a wide range of indications, long patent life, and high cost.

These drugs are administered intravitreally and are used to treat various retinal diseases. Biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins, offer the advantage of having multiple product options compared to small-molecule drugs. Given that retinal diseases are chronic, the usage of biologics tends to be higher, leading to a larger share of revenues due to the need for repeated injections.

Products like Eylea are priced at a premium and often receive favorable reimbursement. Their local delivery system results in lower systemic exposure, which is an added benefit. These treatments were some of the first to demonstrate efficacy in the retina, helping to establish physician trust in these therapies. Ongoing innovations, such as bispecific antibodies, further reinforce their dominance in the market.

By geography, the North American market has become the largest contributor to the ophthalmology drugs sector, driven by favorable reimbursement policies, growing investments in research and development, and an increasing burden of eye diseases. The US FDA has approved 25 drugs for various ophthalmic indications, improving patient access to treatment. This approval includes a variety of biologics and biosimilars.

Key players in the ophthalmology drugs market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), and Novartis AG (Switzerland).

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US):

In 2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched Eylea HD (aflibercept 8 mg) in the US, designed to provide longer-lasting effects with fewer injections. Early trial data from the PHOTON and PULSAR studies showed promising results, allowing for dosing intervals of up to 16 weeks. This would aid in building the competitive resilience of Eylea HD against newer products like Roche's Vabysmo.

Bayer AG (Germany)

Bayer AG plays a key role in the ophthalmology drugs market by marketing Eylea and investing in advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapy. The company has partnered with BlueRock Therapeutics (its wholly owned subsidiary) to drive innovation in the field. In February 2025, Bayer and BlueRock announced that their investigational therapy, OpCT-001, received Fast Track designation from the US FDA. This therapy is derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and is designed to treat primary photoreceptor diseases. Such developments highlight Bayer's strategic focus on next-generation treatments and reinforce its commitment to securing long-term leadership in the ophthalmology drugs market.

